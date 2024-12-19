‘I would’ve gone UPS all the way’: Customer says FedEx is holding $7,000 package ‘hostage.’ She’s not the only one

A business owner is calling FedEx out after she claims the company is holding her expensive package “hostage.”

In a viral TikTok video viewed over 191,000 times, user Autum Kirgan (@dr.autumkirgan) explained what happened to the package and demanded answers.

She was visibly upset.

FedEx package dilemma

Kirgan said she ordered a package that contained a $7,000 machine for her small business. FedEx was supposed to deliver the package.

However, days after it was meant to be received, she claimed it never turned up.

To make matters worse, Kirgan was unable to get on to customer service representatives for help.

“Your app doesn’t work, and neither does your SMS messaging,” the woman said.

According to the package’s tracking information, it has been “out for delivery” for some time.

“And yet there is still no delivery date scheduled,” she continued.

To get more information, the woman decided to travel to FedEx’s shipment center in Fletcher, North Carolina.

That’s when she realized the problem was bigger than she anticipated. She claimed she found herself “in a room full of pissed-off people.”

It seems many other customers were having issues with their deliveries as well.

When the woman asked about her package, she was told that the company was experiencing a backlog.

The packages are all on trailers and haven’t been transferred to delivery trucks.

Ultimately, she was warned it could be until Jan. 31 before she received her package.

FedEx package delays hit right before the holidays

FedEx recently admitted to delivery delays that have impacted deliveries in the Asheville, North Carolina, area.

Other customers in the area reported that their delivery updates indicate their packages made it to the Fletcher hub near Asheville’s airport but then were never delivered.

“We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused by delays in the Asheville area and appreciate our customer’s patience as we implement contingencies – including securing additional delivery resources, extending operation hours and delivery times, and expanding package sorts – to deliver these packages as quickly as possible,” Adam Snyder, a FedEx spokesperson, told ABC13 News.

The Daily Dot reached out to the company for further comment and update.

In the video’s comments section, many called out the delivery company.

“I’ve had FedEx on camera passing by my house and not stopping (when I’m home) and get notified of attempted delivery and they’ll try again tomorrow,” user CyberGuy42 commented.

“I’ve had a package ‘out for delivery’ for a week now, and it’s in Kernersville, so it’s all Fed Ex in NC apparently,” user Tina said.

Some blamed the issue on a worker shortage.

“My husband works for FedEx… people are hired but turn around and quit after training. they can only do so much. you should give the workers some grace. believe me, they WANT to get that stuff out,” user Ellen Marie said.

“Former fedex driver here. the problem is fedex doesn’t pay us like we should. we are worked to the bone for scraps. I couldn’t afford to work and pay child care with them. 2 years and no raises,” user Keyes Queen wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Autum Kirgan by Facebook and TikTok direct message for comment.

