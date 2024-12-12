‘Your sign to read the reviews’: Customer orders couch from Ashley Furniture. Then it gets delivered

When you invest in new furniture for your home, you expect it to last—especially given today’s rising prices.

Featured Video

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, furniture and bedding prices are 725.41% higher in 2024 compared to 1935. Additionally, Statista recently reported that the Consumer Price Index for furniture has climbed to nearly 136 points, the highest value since 1998.

The exact reasons behind this surge remain unclear, but factors like supply chain disruptions, increased material costs, and labor shortages play a significant role, as reported by Couch.com.

Unfortunately, despite these higher prices, the quality of modern furniture seems to be declining. While furniture from the past often featured American plywood or solid cherry and oak, today’s offerings are largely made from Chinese-manufactured pressboard plywood—a material that significantly reduces longevity, as the Washington Post noted.

Advertisement

It’s this growing frustration with modern furniture quality that led one Ashley Furniture customer to vent her about experience on TikTok.

Why is this Ashley Furniture customer frustrated?

In a recent TikTok video with over 32,600 views at the time of writing, creator Olivia Amos (@livamos97) shares a side-by-side comparison of the listing for her Ashley Furniture couch and its current state.

Although it’s unclear when Amos purchased the couch, its deterioration is evident. The once-plush piece appears to have lost its shape entirely, with fabric hanging off the bottom in several places.

Advertisement

“Your sign to read reviews before you buy something,” Amos warns in the caption.

Amos isn’t alone in her frustrations with Ashley Furniture. In one instance, a customer claimed her couch from the retailer had pieces of wood inside, making it both dangerous and uncomfortable. Despite the issue, she alleged the company refused to replace it.

Another customer reported that her brand-new $2,000 Ashley Furniture bed frame arrived damaged, and customer support wasn’t of much help. Many others have also taken to social media to share complaints about delayed deliveries and having to wait an extended time for their orders.

Viewers react

In the comments, users with similar experiences shared their stories. Others advised Amos to reach out to Ashley Furniture.

Advertisement

“Girl you better call Ashley,” advised one user.

Amos responded, writing, “Their customer service sucks too.”

“I have an Ashley couch too,” said another. “The cushions constantly slip out.”

“Omg I HAD THE SAME EXPERIENCE,” shared another. “I literally got so mad I drove the whole couch to the dump and bought another cozey one!!! Literally had the Ashley one for less than two years absolute TRASH.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amos via email and TikTok messages. We’ve also reached out to Ashley Furniture via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.