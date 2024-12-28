‘I’ll bet you had no idea’: Expert shares the common household item you should never have in your home if you have pets

If you have this common hair grow treatment in your house, you could be putting your pets at grave risk.

Featured Video

In a TikTok with over 846,000 views, ER doctor and media personality Dr. Joe (@drjoe_md) brings awareness to the fatal danger this standard hair growth treatment poses to household pets.

“There’s one item you might have in your home that is so deadly to pets, that just one lick can take their life and I’ll bet you had no idea,” Dr. Joe begins.

Found in many Americans’ bathroom cabinets, Dr. Joe says that minoxidil has such a high toxicity that the “smallest exposure” can threaten your pets’ lives.

Advertisement

Why is minoxidil toxic to pets?

According to Dr. Joe, animals cannot metabolize minoxidil. This makes the presence of the chemical extremely dangerous for household animals, especially cats.

“Just walking across a spill or licking the residue off your skin can cause severe toxicity,” he says.

Dr. Joe recommends taking precautions such as locking minoxidil up, washing hands thoroughly after use, and cleaning any spills as soon as they happen.

Advertisement

“Your haircare routine shouldn’t come at the expense of your furry friends’ lives,” he concludes.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users reacted to the information of minoxidil’s danger to pets.

“Wow I have three kittens and use minoxidil, I had no idea! Thank you so much!” one grateful person wrote.

Advertisement

“Oh my god! I had no idea. Wonder how bad it is for us?!” a second person wondered.

“I had no idea minoxidil was so dangerous for pets. Thanks for the heads-up — time to lock it up and be extra careful!” came another reply.

“They need to put a warning on the label!” someone else insisted.

How does minoxidil treat hair growth?

Minoxidil is a treatment for baldness in adults. It can be taken orally or topically by applying it directly to the scalp. According to Mayo Clinic, minoxidil can take 2-4 months of regular use before improvements become noticeable.

Advertisement

What happens if pets ingest minoxidil?

Minoxidil is essentially a poison for cats and dogs. When ingested by our furry friends, the chemical can cause toxicosis. Symptoms can include lethargy, anorexia, vomiting, hypotension, and tachypnea (rapid, shallow breathing).

Are there alternatives to topical minoxidil?

To avoid the risk of exposure for pets, users can opt to buy oral minoxidil instead of the topical cream. In fact, a 2022 dermatology study found oral minoxidil to be more effective than the topical version.

Advertisement

Another benefit of oral minoxidil is that users can avoid a side effect sometimes associated with the topical cream version: new hair growth with a dry, brittle texture. Topical users have also reported scalp irritation as a side effect, which can also be avoided with the oral medication.

Oral minoxidil kills the risk of residue exposure to household pets. Users can treat their pattern baldness with no fear of endangering their beloved animals.

As one comment under Dr. Joe’s video put it, “Just get it as a pill, it’s not worth the risk.”

More advice from Dr. Joe

In an exclusive statement to the Daily Dot, Dr. Joe provided more advice on common household dangers to our pets.

Advertisement

“Many pet owners aren’t aware of the hidden dangers in their homes. Products like minoxidil, salt lamps, and even certain foods can be surprisingly harmful to pets, even in small amounts.



“Additionally, I believe it’s crucial to educate the public on prevention. Simple actions, like washing your hands after handling products or keeping harmful items out of reach, can make a huge difference,” he says.

Dr. Joe also emphasizes the importance of acting quickly if a pet shows signs of poisoning.

“If your pet is exposed to a toxic substance like minoxidil or salt, watch for symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, drooling, lethargy, tremors, seizures, difficulty breathing, or unusual behavior. Signs can vary by toxin—minoxidil may cause rapid heart rate and lung fluid buildup, while salt poisoning leads to excessive thirst and seizures.

Advertisement

“If you notice any of these, act quickly: call your vet or a poison control hotline, and bring the product packaging to help with treatment. Early intervention can save your pet’s life!”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.