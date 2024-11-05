‘Kia Sorento… Probably the worst motors ever made’: Expert reveals the 5 worst mid-size SUVs that will cost you tons in repairs

If you’re in the SUV market, here are some vehicles a popular car reviewer thinks you should avoid.

TikTok creator Bev (@bevurly) is out to save people from what he calls “junk” vehicles. In one of his latest TikTok videos, which racked up over 1.7 million views, Bev runs through his picks for the worst mid-size SUVs you could buy. Here’s his list of “don’ts” if you’re in the SUV market.

Ford Escape

First up, is the Ford Escape.

“I always talk about these on the channel. How bad they are. Well, here it is again, and it deserves it,” Bev explains.

He adds that he can’t even point to a single issue—it’s the whole package that’s bad.

According to Repair Pal, the three most common issues with the Ford Escape are “ignition misfires, check engine light and hesitation or stumbling while driving, and internal transfer case problems on the 4-wheel drive models.”

Jeep Compass

Then there’s the Jeep Compass, which Bev calls “horrendous.”

“It’s a Jeep, so it’s to be expected, but these are just extra bad,” Bev says snarkily about the SUV.

And according to him, the resale market agrees.

“I see these for sale for so cheap,” Bev says. “It’s actually hilarious. Nobody wants one, and it’s for good reason.”

Other car reviewers seem to agree. For example, car site Edmunds rated the new 2025 Jeep Compass a 6.6 out of 10, citing impractical controls, uncomfortable seats, and poor value for money as its main drawbacks.

Kia Sorento

Moving along, Bev lists the Kia Sorento—specifically, the older models.

“Probably the worst motors ever made,” he says. “Both of the motors they offered—the 2.4, trash; and then the 3.6 V6, trash.”

The newer Sorento might be different, he says, but advises staying away from the older models.

CoPilot echoed Bev’s opinion, advising those in the market to avoid Kia Sorento Years 2004, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016.

“The common issues include engine problems, electrical problems, airbag problems, seat belt problems, lights problems, and body/paint problems,” they write.

GMC Acadia

Next, Bev discusses The GMC Acadia, calling it a “timing chain killer.”

“Both motors they offer were just bad, and the newer ones come with like a [bad] turbo motor,” he says. “I would avoid these at all costs.”

Repair Pal rated the vehicle as average, with a 3 out of 5 score, noting that its annual maintenance cost of $734 is higher than typical for a midsize SUV.

Dodge Journey

Finally, the Dodge Journey makes the list.

Bev says these vehicles “deal with a lot of engine-related issues like overheating, engine failure, et cetera.”

He wraps up his review with a warning: “It’s a Dodge G product, so if you watch other videos, you should have been warned.”

According to Car Parts, while the Dodge Journey may generally be reliable, certain model years can experience issues such as interior water leaks, malfunctioning remote keyless entry, engine overheating, head gasket damage, and premature brake wear.

Viewers are split

In the comments, not everyone agrees with Bev’s assessments.

“We are on our 2nd GMC Acadia. I wouldn’t say they are bad cars,” shares one user. “Our first one had a 204,000 when we took it to the junkyard however the owner kept it to drive. We have our second and it’s at 158,000.”

“The Ford Escape is a great car,” writes another.

“Don’t diss my Jeep compass,” pleads a third.

The Daily Dot has contacted Bev via TikTok comment. We’ve also contacted Ford, Stellantis, Dodge, and General Motors Company via email.