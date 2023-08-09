diners in France ask for bill to be split, receive bill ripped in half

@rosarrrria/TikTok

‘But why are you splitting $35’: Customers try to split bill, workers rip it in half

'I’d go lower and leave them ripped euro.'

Angela Littlefield 

Angela Littlefield

Trending

Posted on Aug 8, 2023

TikTok creator Rosaria Sarnacchiaro (@rosarrrria) has gone viral for sharing a helpful tip on what not to do when dining in the South of France.

Sarnacchiaro posted the video on Friday, and it has since received 3.9 million views and over 381,000 likes.

@rosarrrria #fyp #southoffrance #europe ♬ Electric Zoo – Spongebob Squarepants

The clip starts with a shot of Sarnacchiaro being served pasta while a woman sitting across from her records the experience.

A text overlay reads, “Tip when visiting the South of France: Don’t ask to split the bill.”

Sarnacchiaro’s reason for giving this advice is quickly explained. In the next part of the clip, she shows a restaurant receipt that has been torn in half, presumably by her server.

In the comments section, many viewers could not believe the waitstaff would do such a thing. Others were unsurprised.

“LMFAOOOO DID THEY ACTUALLY DO THAT??” one viewer questioned.

“They would 100% do this lol,” a second said.

“As a French person, they wouldn’t do that to a native,” another argued. “I think they’re trying to amuse you a lot by following the stereotypes.”

Other commenters went back and forth on whether splitting the bill is an acceptable practice in Europe.

“Splitting the bill is very common in Europe,” one wrote.

“In Europe, everyone usually pays for themselves or one person pays the whole amount and the rest send them what they owe,” a second countered.

“Bill splitting is v. normal in England,” a third shared.

“French here and we always split and never had issues lmao,” another offered.

“Splitting the Bill is Just Strange…… in every country,” a further remarked.

The Daily Dot contacted Rosaria Sarnacchiaro (@rosarrrria) via TikTok comment for further information.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 8, 2023, 8:33 pm CDT

Angela Littlefield

Angela Shanice Littlefield is a freelance writer for the Daily Dot with a focus on pop culture and tech news. She's a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). She has written and worked for entertainment figures such as Sirius XM Radio Personality Sway Calloway, and published work for Grammy U, the NAACP's Crisis magazine, and Austin Monthly magazine.

Angela Littlefield
 