‘But why are you splitting $35’: Customers try to split bill, workers rip it in half

TikTok creator Rosaria Sarnacchiaro (@rosarrrria) has gone viral for sharing a helpful tip on what not to do when dining in the South of France.

Sarnacchiaro posted the video on Friday, and it has since received 3.9 million views and over 381,000 likes.

The clip starts with a shot of Sarnacchiaro being served pasta while a woman sitting across from her records the experience.

A text overlay reads, “Tip when visiting the South of France: Don’t ask to split the bill.”

Sarnacchiaro’s reason for giving this advice is quickly explained. In the next part of the clip, she shows a restaurant receipt that has been torn in half, presumably by her server.

In the comments section, many viewers could not believe the waitstaff would do such a thing. Others were unsurprised.

“LMFAOOOO DID THEY ACTUALLY DO THAT??” one viewer questioned.

“They would 100% do this lol,” a second said.

“As a French person, they wouldn’t do that to a native,” another argued. “I think they’re trying to amuse you a lot by following the stereotypes.”

Other commenters went back and forth on whether splitting the bill is an acceptable practice in Europe.

“Splitting the bill is very common in Europe,” one wrote.

“In Europe, everyone usually pays for themselves or one person pays the whole amount and the rest send them what they owe,” a second countered.

“Bill splitting is v. normal in England,” a third shared.

“French here and we always split and never had issues lmao,” another offered.

“Splitting the Bill is Just Strange…… in every country,” a further remarked.

The Daily Dot contacted Rosaria Sarnacchiaro (@rosarrrria) via TikTok comment for further information.