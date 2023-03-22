‘I need to start spacing out my work’: Worker says she has to pretend to be busy in the office after finishing work in 2 hours

An administrative assistant has gone viral on TikTok after sharing that she has to “pretend to look busy” at the office.

In the five-second clip, TikTok user Gabrielle (@gab.ri.elleee) sits at her desk typing on her keyboard.

As she types, a text overlay on the video reads, “I like going to the office once a week to dress up and be social but I hate having to pretend to look busy after I finished all of my work in 2 hours.”

The video amassed 2.1 million views as of March 22. In the comments section, many viewers related to Gabrielle’s experience.

“There’s days I send 2 emails and I’m done. But I need to stay there 8 hours!” one viewer shared.

“I literally get a months worth of work done within 2hrs at the office,” a second commented.

“When I worked from home we had to keep [an] hour by hour log of our tasks. It was HORRIBLE bc I was done 2 hours in,” a third added.

Some viewers shared what they do in Danielle’s situation to pass the time.

“I usually do Duolingo or something then. At least it’s productive,” one user wrote.

“I listen to perfume reviews as my podcast,” a second shared.

“Everytime I finish one thing, I take a lap around the floor so my stuff lasts all day,” a third said.

Others revealed how they divide their time to make their shift go by faster.

“That’s why I go in at 10, socialize until lunch; go to lunch. Come back work for two hours and leave the office at 3,” one person remarked.

“I go around lunch time lol so that way I can just go eat lunch and work for a like 3 hours and come home,” a second wrote.

“That’s why I break up the 2 hours 45 min when I get there 30 min after lunch and 45 before I clock out,” a third said.

Gabrielle elaborated on her job in a comment, writing, “I work as an admin assistant. Some days are actually really busy. Yesterday was just super slow and I was in the office so it was very boring haha.”

The Daily Dot contacted Gabrielle via TikTok comment for more information.