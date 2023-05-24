‘I’d quit’: Worker gets ‘named and shamed’ in group chat for not paying her part for meal

A worker said that they were humiliated by their colleagues after supposedly not paying her portion of a restaurant tab.

In a viral video, Holly Marsh (@holly.marshh) revealed how she got “named and shamed” by her coworkers—who called her out via group text. As of Wednesday morning, her video had over 40,200 views.

In the video, Marsh showed a screenshot of what looks like a picture snapped of a restaurant’s POS system. Two menu items, one quesadilla and one crispy squid, are highlighted. Marsh said that the photo—which included a caption that read “name and shame”—was shared to a group messaging thread that included various coworkers.

Marsh responded in the thread with an apology and a face with peeking eyes emoji.

That prompted a response from another girl in the chat named Larissa: “Full price tomorrow for you,” she wrote.

Marsh then reappeared in the video, lip-syncing to the voice of another user on TikTok who jokes about being “suicidal.” By doing so, she emphasized her embarrassment at being attacked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marsh via TikTok comment. But exposing coworkers who refuse to cough up their portion of the bill is a relatively common phenomenon on social media. In December 2022, for instance, a Redditor complained about a similar instance, but said that they didn’t know the best way to address their colleague.

Judging from the text thread Marsh shared, it appears that she immediately took ownership of the payment discrepancy. Still, a number of viewers said that they couldn’t believe her coworker would expose her publicly.

“Her throwing that in the chat was so mean,” one person wrote.

Another said that they would leave their job if they were the person put on blast: “I’d quit,” they commented.