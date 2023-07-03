‘im going to work at 3’: Worker says she was let go at 9am. Then she got another interview at noon. She went straight to her new job from there

In a viral TikTok, a worker shared that she already had an interview for a new job lined up—just three hours after being let go.

In the video, user Josselyn Nicole (@josselynnicolee) mouths the words to a song as she shows off both her outfit and what appears to be a job application in her hand.

“Lost my job today at 9am, got an interview at 12 and I’m going in to work at 3,” Josselyn shared in the clip’s text overlay.

The video has more than 400,000 views as of Monday afternoon.

From Josselyn’s most recent videos, it appears she now works at a Mexican restaurant. She shared in another clip that a lot of the work feels familiar because she makes the same type of food at home with her family.

“Definitely of lose one get another one,” the caption read.

There is no set amount of time for landing a new job since it varies based on several elements, including the economy, how in-demand your skills are, and sometimes, whether or not you have the right connections.

The remote work site FlexJobs reported that from start to finish, the job hunt process tends to take about three to six months, on average. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics shared data from May 2022 to 2023 that found the average person is unemployed for 19.3 to 23.2 weeks.

FlexJobs also shared that during the job hunt, applicants will “typically edit four versions of their resume, write four cover letters, submit seven applications, and participate in five job interviews.”

Several commenters warned Josselyn that hiring a person on the spot may be a red flag from an employer.

“No good job has that fast of a hiring process. Probs a huge turnover rate. Best of luck out there,” a person said.

“That job bout to be wack because they hired you fast. Good luck,” another wrote.

But the content creator shared she’s had “really good experiences with good benefits when they hire me in the spot.”

In response to a person who said they’d had difficulty landing a gig, Josselyn said that she often calls employers to show them she’s truly interested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Josselyn for comment via Instagram direct message.