‘Not me doing this for the past 2ish months’: Retail worker uses store touchscreen to do her homework

A cashier on TikTok showed how she hacked her store’s cash register screen so she could do homework on the job.

In the video, Isabel (@lithuanianizzy) films the register screen, proving that she is using the register and not a standard computer monitor.

Isabel clicks something on the top right hand of the screen, but because of the video angle, it’s unclear what exactly she pressed.

Lo and behold, the screen switches to show what seems like modules for various college courses and orientation materials. It appears Isabel tapped into whatever part of the cash register system has access to a standard internet browser.

She proceeds to play a captioned 8-minute video on “digital audio basics.”

Viewers can see that aside from the video, Isabel has three tabs open on the screen, all of which seem college-related.

“It’s SO NICE and no one will suspect a [thing] bc it looks like I’m just tapping at the register screen,” the video caption read alongside the hashtags #retail, #collegestudent, and #multitask.

The TikTok has more than 340,000 views and over 130 comments. The Daily Dot reached out to Isabel via Instagram direct message but did not immediately hear back.

Some commenters warned her about possible ways she could get caught. One person told her to “be careful” because the store owner might be able to check the internet history through the wifi.

“It’s all fun and games until you see the bar at the top pop up and the pos company guy starts controlling it from the office,” another added.

A different commenter shared a bit of a homework horror story. She explained that she also used to use the register for homework but once forgot to upload her work to a drive, so her essay was stuck in her store’s cash register all weekend.

“Not me doing this for the past 2~ish months,” another said.