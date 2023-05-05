‘So many people are getting locked out of their company laptops in 2023’: TikToker shares what you should do if you think you’re getting laid off

Layoffs have been hitting the workforce hard. And sadly, some have also uncovered a very unsettling trend where employees are getting locked out of their work computers by employers without any warning or notice.

In a viral video that has been viewed over 180,000 times, user Gabrielle (@gabrielle_judge) highlights the issue and also gives workers tips for how to avoid it.

“There’s also something crazier that’s happening with these layoffs,” the TikToker begins her video. “There’s no warning and people are just getting locked out of their laptops.”

Apparently, the TikToker became aware of this layoff trend after a friend who was laid off by Amazon, she said. She then said she was locked out of her work computer with no notice.

Gabrielle said she found this incredibly problematic because people could have important information saved to their work computer, including their employee agreement, which outlines their rights in the event of a firing.

“So anything that’s on your work laptop that’s important to you, please save it somewhere else now,” the TikToker advised.

She recommended everyone heed her advice, even those who don’t expect to be laid off. She argued that many never even see it coming until they are about to be fired. The Daily Dot reached out to Gabrielle via email and did not receive a response by time of publication.

TikTok users largely agreed with Gabrielle and also offered their own words of advice.

“You never know, I was at repeatedly told our jobs were safe then they laid us off,” one user commented.

“Also changed all of your passwords,” another user suggested.

“Not to mention work friends contact info!” one user added. “If you work remote, you may not have personal contact for people you’ve been friends with for YEARS.”

Gabrielle’s TikTok content often highlights work trends and advice.

Her viral videos have discussed how to not look lazy when working remote, tech work salaries and even an employee getting fired for using a “mouse jiggler.”