‘Are you going to at least tip her?’: Man asks date to split the check. She gets the server involved

To split the check, or to not split the check on a first date? The topic is a fiery one on TikTok, but most agree that whoever asked the other person on a first date should also expect to pick up the bill.

That’s why a woman called out a man who asked her out on a date and then expected her to pay for half. The woman ended up footing the whole bill but not before getting their server involved in the awkward kerfuffle.

A video of the encounter was reposted by TikTok user Vico (@vicoseven). The video starts off with the woman explaining to the camera that the “bill is only $115, and he telling me to pay for my own food.” She also reveals the man asked her out on the date, saying, “And you brought me here.”

“You brought me here. Why would I pay for my own food? I got money but,” she questions before trailing off.

The man then reads off the bill, arguing that the woman ordered three Long Island iced teas, an alcoholic beverage that combines several types of spirits. “I didn’t even have a Long Island,” he says.

“I didn’t know I was paying for my own stuff,” she responds.

He claims that since he drove them to the restaurant, she should be willing to pay pay for half of the bill. “I mean, I had the transportation,” he says. “It cost like $30 in gas to come out here.”

The woman then gets their server involved by asking her a question. “If a dude brought you out to eat, and he said, ‘Are you paying for your own stuff?’ Wouldn’t you be like?” the woman asks the server while making a face.

The server says it’s happened to her before. “Me, personally, that happened to me before,” the server tells her.

“It happened to me before, too, and it’s happening right now,” the woman says.

The server appears slightly uncomfortable to be stuck in the middle and lets out nervous laughter. The woman tells the server she is going to pay the full bill. “Because I want you to know that I got money,” the woman tells the server.

“I mean, if that’s what you want to do,” the server says while laughing.

The woman confirms she is going to pay for the whole bill and then turns to the man and questions if he is going to “at least” tip the worker.

“Are you going to at least tip her?” she questions before the video ends.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vico via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video has since been deleted but managed to rack up over 346,000 views before it was removed.

In the text overlay, Vico asked for viewers’ thoughts. While most viewers sided with the woman, some argued that one should never order items they aren’t ready to pay for.

“Women Listen…..When a man does this, this is who much he values you,” one viewer wrote. “I don’t get this trend with men. I’ve never even been asked to pay for a date,” a second commented.

“Regardless how you feel about splitting the bill, dude just sat there and let her pay the entire bill. Low hanging fruit, run!!” a third stated.

“Never assume anyone is paying your bill. Order according to YOUR budget,” another said.

According to a survey shared by Yahoo Finance, when it comes to dating, 38% think everything should be split evenly. Thirty one percent of the survey respondents think the higher earner in the relationship should pay for everything. And men hold this belief more than women due to the “traditional idea that males should be the breadwinner in their families and provide for them,” according to Faisa Stafford, the president and CEO of the Life Happens, the nonprofit organization that conducted the study.