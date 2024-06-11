‘I’m actually disgusted’: Woman buys $7 bag of Doritos. She can’t believe what she finds inside

You never know what you’ll find inside a bag of chips. While one would expect a heaping pouch full of their favorite snack, opening up a chip bag can often bring surprises.

For example, one user was baffled when they discovered their bag of chips had only half its stated weight in chips. Another claimed his Lays bag was filled with just air, while a further internet user was aghast after alleging to have found two red and blue metal pucks in her bag of Ruffles.

Now, another user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that she found something unsavory in her bag of Doritos.

A mysterious mass in a Dorito bag

In a video with over 2.3 million views, TikTok user Patricia (@patriciaisabelle) shows herself with a large bag of Doritos.

According to Patricia, she was eating Doritos for about 30 minutes when she “felt something hard.”

“I found this thing in here,” she says, holding up a large, orange mass. “This is not a Dorito. I don’t know what this is. It looks like a chicken tender.”

As the video progresses, Patricia notes that the mass is not breakable, while also speculating that the presence of the object in her bag could make her sick and saying that it looks similar to a chicken tender.

“Like, what’s wrong with this bag?” she asks. “It’s $7.29 for this bag. That’s expensive as is, to get a freaking—I don’t know what this is. I mean, it looks like a chicken tender, but it won’t even break.”

In the comments section, users shared their guesses as to what this object could be.

“It’s a bunch of Doritos smushed together. malfunction at the factory,” wrote a user.

“Yep. I’ve gotten one like that but WAYYYY smaller,” agreed another. “lol that’s huge!”

“I think it’s like a cooked clump of the cheese powder lol,” suggested a third.

This wouldn’t be the first time such an item has been found in a bag of Doritos. An internet user once reported a large, black mass in their bag of Doritos, which many speculated was a burnt chip.

Patricia says the Dorito affected her health

Regardless of these explanations, Patricia insisted that the presence of this lump in her Dorito bag was linked to a host of health issues.

For example, she claimed that eating from the bag around two weeks prior caused her to recently break out in hives, forcing her to go on a host of medications.

This is unlikely, as hives “usually occur within one to two hours of exposure and disappear in most cases within six to eight hours,” per the Australasian Society of Clinical Immunology and Allergy.

Patricia later posted an image of her “hives,” which commenters noted were not, in fact, hives. The TikToker eventually stated that their family friend, who is a pharmacist, told them the rash was instead “contact dermatitis.” Other commenters suggested that it could be heat rash or bug bites.

No matter what it is, Patricia has alleged that the Doritos experience has also caused other side effects like headaches, despite her consumption of the product occurring almost 3 weeks ago.

Doritos’ parent company, PepsiCo, responds

Patricia later posted a video saying that PepsiCo, the owners of Doritos, had reached out to her and provided her with 3 coupons for Frito-Lay products.

That said, Patricia appeared to not be satisfied, saying that she would rather know the contents of the mass itself.

“I’m saying I just want to know what it is. It’s so simple,” she says. “Like, ‘It’s okay. It’s a clump of cheese.’ Fine. Just let me know…so I can have that peace of mind, because I sat there and ate 30 minutes worth of Doritos, and I don’t know what that thing is, and I don’t know what I consumed.”

Commenters informed her that if she wanted to know the contents of the lump, she would have to figure it out for herself.

“I worked at the Frito lay warehouse, it happens all the time the seasonings and small pieces get clumped together people weren’t watching their line,” wrote a user.

“I would how’ve just soaked it in water til it fell apart so then I can see that it’s just seasoning that got baked or something,” stated another.

“Girl cut it open! It might’ve been something that feel in the mix & got covered in cheese,” wrote a third.

Update 12:22pm CT, June 11: In an email to the Daily Dot, Patricia said that she has not opened the mass yet because “part of me is genuinely scared and nervous to see what’s on the inside.”

“Probability is that it will be a clump of seasoning or cheese, but the other part of me is nervous it could really be something else,” she wrote.

Beyond sending her coupons, she says the company has not otherwise reached out to her.

“Doritos has yet to contact me. They sent me some coupons after I filed a complaint and I think it was honestly a bot,” she stated. “I reached back out saying I want an answer as to what the clump is but they never answered.”

“This could have easily been resolved had they showed some type of empathy and just simply told me what the clump was,” she added. “With my skin reacting the way it is, while I’m not 100% sure if it’s Doritos fault or not, I would like to get the clump tested and see my dermatologist. After that gets done, appropriate measures will be taken.”

The Daily Dot reached out to FritoLay via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.