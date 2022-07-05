‘Quality control has some explaining to do’: Customer allegedly finds metal in Ruffles chips

It’s always a bummer whenever you purchase a product and you’re greeted with a less-than-stellar experience. While this can certainly be a bummer with big-ticket item purchases, the same can extend to an everyday buy, like a bag of chips.

TikToker Diana Moreno experienced just that when she bought a bag of Ruffles, only to reportedly find some chip dust, a few crumbs, and a red and blue puck that appears to have come off a food packaging assembly line in the bag.

She writes in the now-viral TikTok’s caption: “@Ruffles you got some explaining to do!!” A text overlay for the clip reads: “I want my money back!”

Diana says in the video, “I’m about to lose my shit. So I went to QT, okay? I got my Ruffles. I got home and I was like, wait, it’s basically empty.”

She shows the sealed bag on camera and begins poking and prodding around the bag to show that it’s filled with air rather than chips. She continues, “There’s some like hard thing at the bottom, like…I mean it’s closed, right? So let’s open it.”

She then proceeds to open the bag, looks inside, and exclaims, “What the fuck?” She switches the camera lens around to show what’s inside the bag: two discs: one red and the other blue, with some letters and numbers etched on them.

“What is this? What is this?! I need answers. What the hell is this?” she says as she grabs the blue puck, which reads, “1.5 MM FE” on one side and “BCT C 8594” on the other.

Diana posted follow-up videos on the Ruffles incident and responded to a TikToker who averred that she planted the pucks in there, calling her initial video, “fake.”

In the follow-up video, Moreno says that she ended up calling Frito-Lay to tell them about her experience. She claims the company sent her a letter requesting that she send the bag and its contents to it, noting it would launch an investigation into the matter.

Some users speculated the video was faked, pointing out how her first video cut off before the reveal. Moreno replied that her reason for doing so was due to the fact that there is no way to flip a TikTok video around while recording through the application.

Diana shared that her main concern was that her two-year-old daughter: she worried that had her daughter opened the bag, she might’ve thought that the pucks were toys or put them in her mouth, becoming a potential choking hazard.

Some TikTokers requested to see the letter she reportedly received from Frito-Lay, so she uploaded a third clip showing the letter in its entirety.

The letter reads, “We are sorry to learn of your unfortunate experience with Ruffles Queso 2 1/2 oz and are certainly concerned. We appreciate hearing from consumers such as you who alert us to problems which may exist, and sincerely apologize for the concern this may have caused. In order to conduct a more thorough evaluation, we are requesting a sample of the unsatisfactory product. Enclosed for your convenience is a prepaid, self addressed UPS pouch.”

Users on the platform had varied reactions to her videos. Some still alleged that the initial clip was faked, while others joked about her experience.

One user said that the pucks were actually a way of testing the metal detector to ensure that foreign objects aren’t accidentally being packaged into the bags of chips: “I work in a food factory and those are how they test the metal detector.. someone is in trouble because that means the metal detector was not working.”

Another user appeared to corroborate the comment: “Those are the metal detectors they use in quality control to prevent metals to go in the bags, someone forgot to take the test bag out…”

Others expressed that she was making a big deal over nothing as it was just a bag of chips, while some used it as an opportunity to make Diana laugh: “Ruffles was like…. Ohhhhh you said potato chips? We thought u said poker chips.”

Another joked, “you found the golden ticket.”

A third said, “yeah that’s bit coins lol.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Diana via TikTok and Frito-Lay via email for further comment.

