‘I’m never eating anything ever again’: TikToker finds misshapen mass in Doritos bag

A viral TikTok shows a mysterious mass found in a Doritos bag, prompting jokes and debate over what exactly the malformation is.

TikToker Elliot (@elliotlovesxen) posted a video of the unknown entity that came with their snack. It appears to be a burnt and malformed chip wrapped in other Doritos. Their video has reached over 5 million views.

“Now what is that…” the video caption reads.

Commenters were unsure what exactly the odd-looking mass was. Some said it was a misshapen and burnt Dorito. Others thought it looked like a dead rat or mouse.

A follow-up video shows the mass more clearly, allowing many commenters to identify it as a burnt chip. In any case, many commenters were disgusted by the finding.

“Bye I’m never eating anything ever again,” one user wrote.

“New phobia unlocked,” another commented.

Others called for a lawsuit.

“That’s a million dollar lawsuit,” one commenter wrote.

“Why do these things never happen to me,” another user wrote. “Oh well get that lawsuit money.”

Last July, an Australian teenager went viral after finding a “rare” puffy Dorito. The company awarded her $20,000, Business Insider reported.

While Elliot has not announced a lawsuit, Doritos did reach out to them in the comments. In the comments of another follow-up video, the TikToker said that they would post an update soon.

In the meantime, many viewers might think twice about grabbing a certain Cool Ranch-flavored snack at the gas station or grocery store.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Elliot on TikTok and PepsiCo, which owns Doritos, via email.

