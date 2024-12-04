‘Y’ALL PLAYED IN MY FACE’: Wingstop customer orders 30 wings for $45. Then she opens the box

A Wingstop customer says the wing chain “played in [her] face” after her $45 worth of wings appeared to contain something called “filaments.” Filaments are part of a chicken’s feather, and they connect the feather to the skin.

Sometimes filaments stay attached to the chicken after the feather-removal process. According to Wing Master, they are safe to eat. However, it is understandable that they can be off-putting.

TikToker Ray (@hotmamaray) implied she didn’t consume the wings after noticing the filaments. “I WAS SO HUNGRY,” she wrote in the caption of her video.

“So, Wingstop, I really have a problem,” Ray says, zooming in on her lemon pepper wings. There appears to be “filaments” on a few of them. “Why did I pay $45 for 30 pieces of chicken wings, and you threw the whole [expletive] bird in the [expletive] fryer?”

There also appears to be filaments on her Hickory Smoked BBQ wings. “Oh, y’all played in my face,” Ray says disappointedly. “Y’all did yourself a big one. I’m done.”

She notified Wingstop by tagging it in her video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ray via TikTok comment and direct message, as well as to Wingstop via press email.

Viewers have also found filaments in their food

Ray’s video garnered over 32,000 views. And viewers shared similar experiences.

“This [happened] to me the other day I couldn’t eat it,” one viewer wrote.

“I stopped going to Wingstop because of [their] feathers on the chicken!” another claimed.

In 2022, a Wingstop customer named Victor Orellana had a similar experience. Only his wings appeared to straight-up contain feathers. He said he almost threw up upon noticing the feathers and demanded his money back.

When another annoyed customer complained after discovering feathers in her wings, she said a Wingstop manager allegedly shrugged it off.

“My lunch had feathers, and when I called the manager, they said that this was normal,” she shared in the caption.

That manager is kind of right. Finding feathers and filaments in cooked wings is not abnormal. And like we previously noted, filaments, though unappealing, are totally safe to eat.

