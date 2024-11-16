‘Going to be waiting awhile’: Woman goes to Whataburger drive-thru. Then she notices the Toyota in front of her

TikTok user @christinapace530 posted about her amusing experience in a Whataburger parking lot. She pulled up to Whataburger’s drive-thru only to find another vehicle meandering in front of her.

The reason why? That car was waiting behind a parked vehicle instead of realizing they could pull ahead into the drive-thru.

In the video with more than 124,000 views, a driver in a blue Toyota Camry sat behind a parked Toyota RAV-4 waiting to order at Whataburger. The white RAV-4 parked to the left of Whataburger’s drive-thru lane, with one wheel going just over the parking stripe. The blue Camry wasn’t paying attention, however, as the RAV-4 didn’t move an inch in the parking lot.

In the TikTok, Pace slowly moves ahead of the blue Camry, saying, “This car is going to be taking a while because they’re waiting behind a parked car!”

What is Whataburger?

Whataburger is an American fast-food chain primarily located in Texas with locations spanning the country. The restaurant chain recently opened new locations in Missouri and grosses an average of $6.7 million in revenue each year. The popular business regularly has full drive-thru lines due to popular menu items like the Honey Butter Biscuit and the Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger.

How often are cars stalled at fast-food restaurants?

While entertaining, it’s not uncommon for cars to stop before getting to the end of a drive-thru line. In the U.S., fast-food lines have progressively gotten slower over time, with restaurants like Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out, and Whataburger sometimes taking over four minutes to deliver hot meals.

Certain restaurant locations get unexpectedly busy, especially when menus shift. At 11am, Whataburger breakfast menus switch to lunch, sometimes overwhelming the fast-food chain as customers rush to order a chicken biscuit before the cutoff.

Why is there a parking spot next to the Whataburger drive-thru?

It’s unclear why Whataburger structures its parking lots with parking spaces next to the drive-thru lane. Fast-food chains such as Whataburger do tend to have smaller lots, with parking spots going wherever they can fit. In Pace’s case, the RAV-4 driver found a narrow spot directly next to the drive-thru line. Other Whataburger locations have similar parking spots adjacent to the drive-thru. It’s hard to fault someone for farsightedness, especially on a busy Monday morning in a confusing parking lot.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Whataburger via email for further information. Tiktok user @christinapace530 was unavailable for comment.

