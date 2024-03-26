‘Don’t even think about trying to hide it’: Cruise expert shares what not to bring on cruise

Whether you’re a first-time cruise ship guest, or a seasoned traveler looking for a refresher, this TikToker is here to show you the dos and don’ts when it comes to traveling by ship. The consequences for no following her advice can mean a vacation ruined.

The video was viewed 854,000 times. @sheknowshership dedicates her TikTok page to helping viewers and followers plan their “perfect cruise vacation;” she refers to herself as “Your Cruise Mom.”

“Ever wonder what you can’t bring on a cruise?” she asks in a video viewed 854,000 times. “I’ve got some answers for you! Happy cruising.”

“First don’t bring hard liquor with you on board,” she starts her list. “Don’t even think about trying to hide it to get on board.” The TikToker shares that if you are caught trying to get hard liquor on board, not only will your alcohol get confiscated but you could also “get in trouble.”

More surprising, she says cruise ship guests are likely prohibited from bringing bottled water

“Instead bring what is allowed,” she continues.

She says it is likely travelers can bring one bottle of champagne or wine. You can also likely bring a 12-pack of soda per person, she says. Bringing your own beverages can help you save money, she exclaims.

She adds at the end of her video that drones will also get confiscated.

Many viewers in the comments were shocked by the fact they couldn’t bring bottled water on the cruise ship.

“How can they not let you have bottled water? like sorry I don’t wanna pay 7 bucks for questionable water…..,” commented one viewer.

@Sheknowshership replied to the viewer, saying, “You can order bottled water to be in your room when you arrive, that’s not questionable.”

Another viewer chimed in on the conversation and mentioned it that it “depends on the cruise line”

@sheknowshership replied by confirming to her audience that this is a true statement; different rules apply depending on the cruise line.

Since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the cruise line industry has taken a tremendous hit.

According to Reuters, “About 35.7 million passengers are expected to cruise in 2024, up from 31.5 million in 2023.”

Travelers all across the world are opting for more affordable vacations.

“Travelers are looking to cruises in 2024 because they are still cheaper than land-based alternatives. With occupancy levels approaching pre-pandemic levels, operators plan to hike prices in coming months,” stated Reuters.

@sheknowshership’s content is sure to prove especially helpful in the coming months as summer kicks off.

The Daily Dot reached out to @sheknowshership via TikTok comment.

