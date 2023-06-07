‘My timer is more important than your junior Frosty keytag’: Wendy’s worker says she refuses to add items to customers’ orders at the window because of drive-thru timer

A Wendy’s employee sparked debate on TikTok after sharing her refusal to add items to customers’ orders at the window—because of the drive-thru timer monitoring how quickly customers move through the line.

The video, shared by TikToker Jamie (@luv.ja1me), has grossed over 122,000 views and over 10,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

“When I say we can’t add at the window because my timer is more important than your junior Frosty key tag,” Jaime writes in the clip’s text overlay.

Jaime then motions the middle finger while dancing to the popular Juvenile song “ Back That Azz Up.”

She also added a disclaimer in the caption that the video is “all jokes.”

The Wendy’s employee sparked outrage in some commenters, who questioned the harm of adding an extra item at the window.

“If you put a timer before getting my food correct I will personally stall the timer until you clock out. $8/hr is not that serious,” commented one viewer.

Others didn’t understand the purpose of the drive-thru timer. “I don’t understand the timer, can someone explain [crying emoji],” questioned one viewer.

“Lmk if you want vid next time I go to work to explain it’s a lot [crying emoji],” replied Jaime.

According to Mashed, drive-thru timers are utilized in fast food restaurants for corporate offices to manage the efficiency of the restaurant and “track performance.”

Some fast food restaurants use “ZOOM Nitro drive-thru timer, a device that is designed to track performance,” the article states. “Its description calls it ‘the in-store diagnostic tool that empowers managers to solve performance issues on the spot.'”

Having worked in the fast food industry for nearly two years, Jamie expressed in the comments that her logic wouldn’t be understood unless viewers had worked in drive-thrus.

“Y’ALL WON’T UNDERSTAND TILL YOU WORK FAST FOOD !” she concluded.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jaime (@luv.ja1me) via TikTok comment and Wendy’s Media Department via email.