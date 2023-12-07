‘Aren’t you a bank?’: Wells Fargo customer can’t deposit earnings into her account. Why?

In the digital age, where there’s an app for everything, you’d think banking would be easier. Unfortunately for a Wells Fargo customer, depositing cash inside the bank is apparently no longer a service they provide.

Chelsea Siegal (@chelseachanel67) took to TikTok to vent after she went to Wells Fargo with some basic bank tasks and discovered the bank no longer provided one and had paused another. The video has been viewed 11,600 times as of publication.

Siegal filmed the clip after visiting Wells Fargo and revealed a potential wrinkle in modern banking. When she went to Wells Fargo to deposit a check, some cash, and open up another account, Siegal was told that she couldn’t deposit cash. Confused, she asked the bank teller why she couldn’t and was told, “We don’t take cash anymore because of all the counterfeit going on.”

Irritated that Wells Fargo no longer let her deposit cash at the counter, Siegal responded, “Lady, you’re a bank. You have multiple ways of seeing if something is counterfeit or not. So, you’re telling me I can go around to the ATM and deposit cash, but you can’t take it inside?”

Then Siegal, a current account holder, tried to open a new account only to be informed that she couldn’t do that either. When she asked why, she said she was told, “Just can’t open one right now.”

“I’m about to switch banks again because that’s absolutely f*cking ridiculous that I have to go through multiple steps. She said if I wanted to deposit money from cash, I would have to go get a cashier’s check or a money order and come and deposit it inside the bank,” Siegal explained before adding, “What?”

Many viewers suggested a new bank.

“Time to make a change. That’s screwy,” one said.

“You need a better bank. Chase has never once refused to accept cash from me,” a second agreed.

Some railed against Wells Fargo, citing a number of recent scandals.

“You need to get your money out of there!!! So many horror stories I have heard about them..I saw one guy going through same thing!” a commenter advised.

While a few Wells Fargo customers were confused about why she couldn’t deposit cash.

“I deposited cash in my Wells Fargo account last week. That’s crazy they told you no,” a viewer wrote.

It’s unclear why Siegal was unable to complete the transaction. According to Wells Fargo, the company accepts cash deposits from account holders and authorized signers.

However, this isn’t the first time Wells Fargo has been in the news due to negative customer interactions. In 2016, it was revealed that bank employees created millions of fake accounts under customer’s names without their knowledge. On top of that, Wells Fargo was ordered to pay $3.7 billion after allegations of banking violations, including illegal overdraft fees.

The Daily Dot reached out to Wells Fargo via email and Siegal via Instagram direct message for further comment.