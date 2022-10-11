‘That’s a blessing in disguise’: Walmart employee claims he was fired after accumulating ’22 points’

A Walmart employee has gone viral for posting on TikTok immediately after he was fired from the big box store because he accumulated too many “points.”

Alexis Rosales (@uhlexistx) has already amassed over 760,000 views after posting the video to the social media platform on Oct. 11.

In the clip, the TikToker is still at the store in his uniform when he laughs maniacally and asks, “Bitch, why did I just get fired from Walmart?” Alexis says that he “literally just got fired,” so he began recording himself to document the moment.

The ex-Walmart employee goes on to explain that the reason behind his firing was that he had “some 22 points, I freaking broke some kind of policy.” Alexis then decides to do some shopping. He says that he needs to stock up on groceries and, “I need to use my 10% discount before it’s gone after today,” referring to his employee discount.

Users in the comments were quick to share their amusement about the fact that Alexis decided to shop for groceries right after being fired.

“LMFAOOOO not you making a tiktok & shopping as the first thing,” one person said.

“Promoted to a customer,” another joked.

“That’s a blessing in disguise,” a third said.

Some people claimed that the employee discount lasts for some time after being fired and that Alexis needn’t worry.

“They don’t discontinue the 10% right away I used my ex for over a year,” another alleged ex-Walmart employee suggested.

“My husband had his discount for like 6 months after,” commented another person.

In the video, Alexis refers to the points system that Walmart uses to track its employees. Talk Business and Politics explains that the system was developed so supervisors at the retail giant can manage absences, tardiness, and even dock workers for clocking in too early.

“The points system is ridiculous and should be banned,” one user wrote in Alexis’ comments.

According to a thread on the store’s subreddit, “you get 5 points before you’re eligible for termination.” If a Walmart employee is consistently late or absent from work, the points system will indicate that to their manager and the supervisor will have the grounds to terminate the worker.

It’s unclear as to how Alexis managed to accumulate 22 points before he was terminated. One commenter even asked the ex-employee, “22 I thought the limit was 5.” Another person who currently works at Walmart also expressed their confusion, “22? I’m here shitting bricks at 6 points and that’s the max.”

But this isn’t the first time a worker has had the points system used in a manner that isn’t consistent with the store’s official policies.

Many people commented on the fact that this wasn’t the first video they’d seen of a Walmart employee being fired, whether for points or for a different infraction.

“It’s like once a week I see another person getting fired from Walmart and y’all always be laughing,” one person pointed out.

“I literally saw another girl who got fired from Walmart,” said another.

Some even questioned the veracity of the video and whether this really happened to Alexis.

“Are u copying her video or this actually happened?” asked one user.

“HE WAS COPYING A VIDEO FROM A GIRL,” another argued.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexis via Instagram direct message and to Walmart via email.