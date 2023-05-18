‘Walmart is not for the weak’: Walmart worker quits 3 days into the job

A Walmart worker claims that she quit working at the mega-retail chain after being employed there for just three days.

TikToker @tranquilityalways explained why she decided to quit her job at Walmart so soon after gaining employment there.

In her video, says that being a Walmart worker is “not for the weak.” However, since she is “weak,” she ultimately decided to call it quits on her third day.

The TikToker then goes on to list various other reasons why she’s leaving the employment opportunity.

“This is another installment of a day in my life working at Walmart because I got laid off. This was my 3rd day on the job and I quit,” she begins.

Her clip transitions from her looking directly into the camera to some footage of the sun peering through the trees.

“In all seriousness the job was not that bad. But there were a lot of different factors that went into my decision. Number one was as you all know I don’t have a car. And this store location is a lot further out than I previously thought.”

The video shows the Walmart worker walking through the store as she lists the many reasons she quit, including the difficulties she would have with her commute.

“I will have trouble riding the bus out here every single day. Also, I applied to the personal shopper position which consists of picking so shopping for online orders in the store and dispatching, which means sorting things in the back and taking orders out to customers in the heat.”

The TikToker also says that the only reason she took the Walmart gig in the first place was because she was afraid of not being able to pay her rent. “I took on this job because I didn’t think I’d be able to pay my rent this month but things lined up for me unexpectedly.”

She adds that thanks to her luck she was able to buy herself some time to secure a new gig. She added that her prospects were positive. “I have job interviews lined up for positions I really want so I’m hoping things fall into place for me.”

Despite choosing to quit her gig at Walmart, the worker said that it still stings to leave so soon after getting hired. “I feel really bad about quitting on the 3rd day because my coworkers were all really kind but something is telling me to my faith into the opportunities that are lining up for me.”

TikTokers watched the video over 13,000 times and left over 1,000 comments. There were a variety of different responses to the way the Walmart worker handled her short-lived gig.

“My jaw dropped. but trust your gut. I don’t have a car either. I’m hoping to get one soon so I can quit my 9-5,” one said.

Another penned words of encouragement, “Listen to that little voice. You can do this; rooting for you!”

There were also helpful folks who recommended other jobs that the woman could apply for.

“If there’s a casino near you try slot attendant, it’s an amazing job,” suggested one user.

Someone else suggested she get a position at a temporary job agency. These agencies could help connect her with businesses that needed temporary or contract work. “Apply for temp agencies. The work can be labor intensive or just random office jobs. They tend to have a lot of office jobs and pay the same or more,” they said.

It’s been a hard couple of months for the TikToker. In March, she uploaded a video in which she detailed getting laid off from a previous job on her birthday. To make matters worse, she ordered a birthday cake to cheer herself up, but ended up receiving boxes of Shredded Wheat cereal by mistake. In a more recent post, she talks about how she had to take an Uber to her new job at Walmart.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart and @tranquilityalways via email for further information.