‘They’re foul for that’: Woman gets laid off on her birthday and then sent 3 boxes of Shredded Wheat instead of a cake through Walmart delivery

A woman on TikTok shared that she lost her job and received three boxes of Shredded Wheat cereal instead of cake on her birthday.

In her video, TikTok user @tranquilityalways says she had just received an email from her job about how they were “restructuring and eliminating” her role.

In an attempt to brighten her day, the content creator decided to order a birthday cake through Walmart delivery. However, instead of getting birthday cake, @tranquilityalways received someone else’s order: three boxes of Shredded Wheat cereal and sourdough bread.

Despite the chain of events, the creator wrote in the caption that she was “trying to stay positive.”

The video received over 7,000 views as of March 29. In the comments section, viewers wished the creator a happy birthday and offered encouragement.

“Nooooo! Happy birthday, beautiful! This will open the door to new and better things and now you have all of this fiber for 2023!” one viewer wrote.

“Bestie treat yourself. Go out to eat or order it to go, go see a movie, buy some snacks, and get that thing you’ve been wanting for awhile!” a second suggested.

“After every storm there’s a [rainbow]. Happy birthday and hold your arms out to whatever blessing that’s coming your way!” a third encouraged.

Others said they would not be so positive in @tranquilityalways’ shoes.

“The shredded wheat would’ve been my 13th reason ngl,” one user said.

“This would be my villain origin story,” a second commented.

The Daily Dot contacted @tranquilityalways via TikTok comment for further information.