‘I quit every job immediately’: Viewers defend ex-Walmart worker who quit during orientation

In a viral video, ex-Walmart worker and TikToker Emma (@emma.4212) shares that she quit her new job at Walmart during orientation.

In the 11-second video, Emma is lip-syncing a piece of audio that goes, “I don’t know. I just don’t think this is, like, great for me. I don’t wanna do it. I wanna go home. Like, I can’t take the pressure off it.” As she’s lip-syncing, she takes off her blue Walmart vest and turns her back to the camera, before walking out of frame.

The audio that she is lip-syncing is from America’s Next Top Model, a reality television series where aspiring models compete for the title of “top model.” The audio is from a contestant who decided to quit the competition before even advancing past the auditions.

This America’s Next Top Model contestant justified herself quitting with “I just don’t think this is great for me.” Similar to Emma, who left Walmart before actually starting the job, because she also felt the closing shift they assigned her was just not “great” for her.

Emma claims the reason why she left the job during orientation is because “they wouldn’t let me switch departments and wanted me to be on cashier 2-11 5x a week.” However, “I offered to bring the vest back,” she says.

This video has 615,400 and hundreds of comments. Many viewers defend Emma’s decision to quit, sharing their own experiences at Walmart working the closing shift as a cashier.

“Girl, I quit the first week. 2-11 is basically your whole day and not only that, I wake up going straight to the next shift,” a viewer shared.

“Working the closing shift is terrible…I have no time for anything other than work when working 1-10,” a viewer explained. One viewer even claimed they did the same thing as Emma, “I went to a Walmart orientation and never went back.”

Other viewers shared how in general working closing shifts anywhere can be difficult, and advocated quitting. “I quit every job immediately [when] they tried to put me on nights. I will never work a 2-10 or 11 ever again. I will be home no later than 5,” one shared.

