‘I do this at Target I have like 40 name tags’: Walmart worker shares why they have 6 different name tags—it’s more common than you think

A Walmart worker went viral on TikTok after revealing that one of her coworkers has not just one but at least six name tags.

Olivia (@drunkk.olivia) works at a Walmart in North Carolina. She recently posted a video exposing the coworker, a man whose name likely starts with “T”—based on the multiple name tags he’s used. Olivia didn’t spell it out. However, the evidence points to a rotation of aliases: Tyshaun, Tristan, Tuck, Troy, Tommy, and Tank.

According to Olivia, the reason for the name-switching is simple. When workers “piss off too many customers,” they’re given a new name tag to avoid being recognized. In this guy’s case, that meant six different identities.

“He got a name for each personality,” she quipped in the caption. As of Wednesday, the video had racked up over 213,500 views.

Can you change your name that easily?

According to several fellow Walmart workers, swapping name tags is more common than you might think.

In the r/Walmart subreddit, one self-described employee said the store’s dress code is pretty lax. They admitted they haven’t worn a vest or badge in over three years. And they said they haven’t been called out for it once.

“I kept overheating in the vest because my store likes running the heat on full blast in Florida summers,” they wrote. “I stopped wearing the badge because it kept falling off or catching while working.”

Others chimed in to say they skip name badges, too—for reasons ranging from heat, poor design, or just assuming no one really cares.

Walmart doesn’t publicly post its dress code. However, one Redditor said their store allows workers to use any name on their badge, as long as it’s appropriate. Still, they noted that name tags are technically required—especially for workers in customer-facing roles.

But even then, it’s not clear Walmart really cares.

“I literally wore a name tag that said my name was ‘Dude’ for 3 months and nothing happened,” one worker admitted.

Walmart workers confirm this is fairly common

TikTokers who work in customer service and saw Olivia’s video confirmed that switching names isn’t unusual—especially for employees dealing with difficult customers.

According to several commenters, though, it’s not just a Walmart thing. Workers across retail and food service say they’ve cycled through fake names to dodge complaints, stay anonymous, or just have some fun on the job.

“I have one for my name, Mike, Keith, Johnny, and one other one I can’t remember,” one worker admitted.

“I found a Jeff name tag when I worked at Target and would wear it to see how customers reacted,” another shared.

“Bro, I stopped wearing mine,” a third TikToker said.

“I do this at Target I have like 40 name tags,” a fourth viewer wrote.

Others pointed out one major flaw in Olivia’s coworker’s plan: Even with a new name tag, he’s not exactly undercover. If a customer calls to complain and mentions they spoke to someone whose name started with a “T” or describes what he looks like, he’s toast.

“It’s over once they say, ‘His name starts with a T…,’” one commenter posted.

“It’s all good until the overzealous customers give a detailed description of how you look, despite your ‘new’ name,” another noted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Olivia via TikTok comment and to Walmart through its online contact form.

