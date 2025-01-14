‘That’s gonna be a lawsuit…’: Customer gets oil change at Walmart. Then mechanic takes a look at it

It can be difficult to figure out where to get your car serviced, especially if you’re not super familiar with cars.

Being afraid of going to the wrong spot is a justified fear, as many internet users have reported issues while getting repairs at subpar shops. For example, there have been stories of people getting ripped off, employees being made to upsell customers on products they don’t need, and drivers returning to find their car significantly worse than they left it.

While there are numerous ways to find a reliable mechanic in one’s area, some still go to the lower-quality chain shops. This is a decision that, as a recent video from TikTok user and mechanic @allvelocity shares, can lead to incredible engine problems.

What went wrong with this customer’s engine?

In the video, the TikToker shows the underside of a car.

“Customer comes in and says they got their oil changed at Walmart and their engine’s knocking now,” he starts. “So, let’s take a look at what’s going on.”

The TikToker then proceeds to unscrew the oil drain plug. Nothing comes out, indicating that there’s no oil in the car whatsoever.

“Oh, no,” he concludes.

It’s unclear whether this video is intended to be taken seriously. At the beginning of the video, the text reads, “All jokes aside, check your oil level.” He does not pull the oil tray back in anticipation of oil coming out of the tank. The bolt is also already loose, which indicates that he knew it was empty.

What’s wrong with driving without oil?

Simply put, driving a car without oil will destroy its engine. An engine’s moving parts operate at high speed and require oil to prevent direct contact. Without oil, these parts will collide, causing rapid damage and engine failure. This can only be resolved by replacing the engine.

In April 2024, a YouTuber put this idea to the test by seeing how long certain cars would last without any oil whatsoever. The car that lasted the longest only ran for about 6 and a half minutes before finally dying.

This is why it’s vital to check that a shop has actually changed your oil after getting an oil change, rather than simply draining it.

In the comments section, many users said that, joke or not, incidents like the one shown in the video were relatively common with lower-end shops.

“I went there one time for in oil change and I saw on the receipt they only put 6 quarts of oil in my car and it takes 8. They tried arguing with me that it takes 6 and I checked the oil level with them present and it was low so I had them put 2 more quarts in it,” recalled a user. “It turns out they were thinking it was a 6 cylinder instead of a 8 cylinder when it says in big letter v8 on motor.”

“Happened to me too where they didn’t change the oil. Yet they decided to bill me anyways. Took it back the next day and the guy who did it rolled his eyes and said he’d ‘check,’” offered a second. “Like what’s hard about doing your job. ik u get payed decent and you have a large staff, just change my freaking oil.”

“My dad brought in my mom’s 2024 4 runner and they overfilled the oil. It went through the oil rings and was exhausting WHITE smoke before it triggered a shutdown,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to @allvelocity via TikTok comment and DM, and Walmart via media relations contact form.

