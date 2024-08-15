‘CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR NEW 2024 ACCORD’: Dealership crashes Honda after customer brings it in for tire change. He can’t believe how they left it

When someone brings their car to an auto shop, they have to be pretty trusting of the people who are taking care of their car. That’s because, for many people, their vehicle is a necessity for their everyday lives, and without it, they’re frequently placed into a difficult position where they lack the ability to get to work or school.

Although many car owners offer their mechanics a high level of trust, a select few mechanics seem to have been on a mission to break that confidence. For example, one mechanic said his former shop pressured him to sell parts that the customer did not need, and multiple drivers have alleged that they’ve dropped their car off at the shop only to see the mechanics taking the car on trips later in the day.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming he brought his car into the mechanic, only to have them crash it.

A tire change becomes a large repair

In a video with over 266,000 views, TikTok user Dee (@autizzyskrr) explains how he came to temporarily be driving a new 2024 Honda Accord.

“Dropped my car off to get a flat fixed, and they managed to back my car into the garage door at the dealership, shatter both of my tail lights, and shatter the garage door,” he states.

While the dealership repaired the car, they offered Dee a 2024 Honda Accord to drive in the meantime.

However, soon after, Dee’s mom visited the dealership to see how progress on the repair was going. Instead of seeing a fixed car, his mom saw Dee’s car sitting in the parking lot, trunk open, with the trunk door stuffed lazily inside. This, Dee notes, exposed the interior of the trunk to the weather and elements.

“I hope—no, I pray it rains,” he says. “I pray it rains, I pray it rains right over top of that body shop and mildews the back of my car so I can keep this new f***ing Accord.”

In the comments section, users shared Dee’s hope that something happened to his car in repair, while others suggested he do more to get the most out of the dealership that wronged him.

“Thunderstorm and add some hail to be extra safe,” joked a user.

“If you didn’t get pictures of the vin or plates as it’s like that. Any and all photos will help your case. You needs pictures before it rains and afterwards,” stated another. Dee confirmed that he had multiple pictures and videos.

“Call your insurance and file a claim so that they can force their commercial insurance to investigate,” shared a third.

That said, some claimed that leaving the car outside is typical in the industry, especially during business hours.

“I work at a body shop and typically we pull out cars like this when they’re waiting on parts or something and we have a pull another car in,” wrote a commenter. “i could be wrong but i highly doubt they leave it like that.”

“Was it during business hours? I ask because i work at a body shop and when they’re waiting on parts to do the repairs they’ll leave outside during business hours and bring it inside when they close up and if it’s going to rain during said hours they’ll bring it inside,” detailed a second. “But they could’ve put some crash wrap on it as well just in case it rains and they can’t bring it inside.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dee via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

