‘I thought I was the only one!’: Man buys Ken’s, Kraft, Hidden Valley ranch. Then she tries the Great Value ranch from Walmart

Ranch dressing is a fairly new condiment as far as foods go. Crafted by a “plumber-turned-cowboy” at Hidden Valley Ranch in California, the garnish dates back to 1949. Since then, it’s become widely used and distributed throughout the United States.

Unsurprisingly, numerous manufacturers bottle and sell their own ranch recipes. As with all food types, folks are bound to have their favorites. But according to Memphis-based TikToker Trinity Martin (@trinitymartin89), one of the most ubiquitous and affordable offerings is also the most flavorful.

She says Walmart’s ranch is the best-bottled option on store shelves. And while there were some TikTok users who agreed with her evaluation, others had vastly different opinions.

Great Value for the win?

Martin begins her video by focusing on a bottle of Great Value ranch dressing.

“A lot of people are not gonna agree with me when I say this,” she begins, “but Great Value Walmart ranch is better than any brand of ranch I’ve ever tasted.”

Furthermore, she adds that she’s tried numerous other types of ranch out there. For her money, Walmart’s is the best, hands down, in terms of flavor on the market.

“I’ve bought plenty of brands. Ken’s, Kraft is trash, period. I mean…” she says before the TikTok comes to a close.

Critics’ consensus

Indeed, flavor preferences lie in the taster’s tongue. However, numerous food-centric outlets have weighed in on this issue. AllRecipes assessed 21 different store-bought, bottled ranch dressings and ranked them from worst to best.

The website doesn’t even mention Walmart’s Great Value brand in its list. However, it did state that Ken’s was a “crowd favorite” and most people enjoyed its flavor profile. As for the outlet’s favorite refrigerated ranch dressing and dip, Marie’s took the top spot. They also gave a head nod to Hidden Valley for having the most “classic flavor.”

And if you want a more “gourmet”-style bottled ranch dressing, AllRecipes recommends Brianna’s.

Tasting Table also offered up reviews of different ranch dressings. Like Martin, the website didn’t have kind things to say about Kraft’s bottled condiment. Brianna’s was placed 10th on a list of 15, however.

Hidden Valley took the seventh spot, with Ken’s ahead of it at number six. Marie’s, however, received some love as well, coming in fourth place. As for Tasting Table‘s favorite ranch? It was Trader Joe’s Buttermilk Ranch Dressing that was the website’s top bottled dog.

Great Value love

According to Eat This, Not That, Walmart’s ranch recipe is a polarizing offering. But the website did acknowledge that it has its staunch proponents, especially on Reddit. And that does seem to be the case—this user on the social media app says as much on the site’s r/Walmart sub.

While asking other users about some of their favorite Great Value products, they remarked that Walmart’s Ranch was “tops.” Another user in the comments section replied that they too, agreed the chain’s ranch dressing was the bee’s knees.

Viewers had varying opinions on ranch

Folks who responded to Martin’s video stated that they, too, loved the Great Value item. One TikToker offered up another ranch recommendation to boot. They wrote, “Fact! The great value chipotle ranch too.”

Another said they liked Walmart’s brand, but had to mention another favorite as well. “I agree but I do like wishbone ranch,” they wrote.

Someone else simply commented, “I AGREE! I thought I was the only one!”

However, others weren’t afraid to openly disagree with Martin’s assessment of Great Value Ranch. “Getting on this app and lying like this is insane,” one said.

Other TikTokers shared their dislike for other popular brand names. “Something taste weird about hidden valley. It used to be the best but idk now,” one commented.

Another replied, “Litehouse is the best!”

One person shared their desire for a popular fast-food chicken chain to offer their ranch dressing in a bottle: “Once Wing Stop start selling they ranch it’s over with.”

