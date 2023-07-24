‘I will never eat store-bought ranch again’: Customer shares how to make your own Hidden Valley ranch at home

Amid the rising interest in healthier food alternatives, a video about a creative twist on a beloved condiment has caught the attention of TikTok foodies. The video, uploaded by TikToker user Jordan Cassell (@saintsfisherman224), shared a surprising and ingenious hack for all ranch enthusiasts.

Posted on July 16, the video has so far accumulated over 5,700 views.

“Do you or your children eat ranch? More than likely, the answer is ‘Yes.'” Cassell begins his video.

“If so, let me blow your mind!” the TikToker proclaims as he reveals the secret of his ranch recipe—fat free cottage cheese.

Cassell demonstrates the process step-by-step, instructing viewers to blend the cottage cheese until smooth, then mixing it with a packet of Hidden Valley ranch seasoning in the original tub. The result? A healthier alternative that the TikToker insists is “identical” to ranch.

While the taste may be the same, the nutritional content is apparently not. According to the TikToker, his version of ranch significantly reduces both calories and sodium, offering a guilt-free condiment you can enjoy in larger amounts. “I will never, ever, eat store bought ranch again,” he adds.

In response to Jordan Cassell’s TikTok, viewers have shared their varied opinions on his innovative ranch dressing hack.

Some users praised the idea, with one stating, “this is genius!”

However, not everyone was convinced, as another commenter pointed out, “The ranch seasoning packet has 60 mg sodium per serving, and there are 36 servings in a packet. Nice try, though.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jordan Cassell via TikTok comment.