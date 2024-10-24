‘This is definitely sketchy’: 19-year-old bakery worker shows what walk-in oven looks like after Walmart incident

A 19-year-old bakery worker was found dead in a Walmart oven in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, according to the Washington Post. Details of her identity or cause of death have not been released to the public. However, the incident sparked mass questioning about the safety of walk-in ovens.

“The investigation is complex and involves several partner agencies. An investigation of this nature may take a significant amount of time,” Halifax Police said in a statement, per the Washington Post.

Another 19-year-old bakery worker @heartshapedsunglasseses posted a video on TikTok to show how to close and operate a walk-in oven. That video has amassed 7.4 million views.

The caption reads, “As a 19 y/o who works in a bakery, this is definitely sketchy.”

Can you open a walk-in oven from the inside?

The worker shows that the large oven door “doesn’t shut on its own” and has an emergency release button inside in case someone is trapped in the appliance. “Why didn’t the emergency button work?” the bakery worker questioned.

Seeing the emergency measures installed on the oven, viewers speculate about the Walmart incident.

“If the button didn’t work someone put a lock on door handle. Seems suspicious,” one wrote.

“Literally! we have to push ours hard to close it. and I’ve NEVER walked in to clean it,” another said.

“Exactly!!! there’s safety features on the oven! she got locked in by someone,” a third added.

Bakery workers discuss the tragedy

In the comments section, bakery workers share details about security protocols at their stores.

“I work at Walmart and I can confirm at least for my store, we have tons of cameras and someone always watching them,” one said. “They have the best clearest cameras. If they say they don’t, they are lying.”

“Those emergency buttons can’t work if the screws from the outside are loosened, aka worn. happened to our door and NOBODY fixed it and its still broke its a safety hazard for sure,” another wrote.

“ANYONE AT ANY JOB should call OSHA on your job if they have u go inside equipment without proper lock out tag out procedures!!!,” a third added.

Lock-out tag-out (LOTO) procedures are measures to keep equipment from turning off during repairs or maintenance.

Walmart and Halifax police have not released a statement on whether faulty equipment or foul play was involved in the bakery worker’s death.

The Daily Dot contacted Walmart Canada via email and @heartshapedsunglasseses via TikTok direct message and comment. We also reached out to Halifax police via email.

