‘In your policy, it says you guys don’t have to look at my receipt’: Walmart customer refuses to show employee receipt, cites store policy

A Walmart customer says she successfully refused to show her receipt to an employee after learning on TikTok that it’s not required.

The customer, named Lowlo (@lowlomelon), recorded her exchange with the Walmart employee and posted the video on TikTok, where it garnered about 80,000 views in one day. In the video, Lowlo seems to be talking to an employee — possibly a manager — who approached her after she declined to show another employee her receipt.

When the employee asks, “What’s going on?” Lowlo replies, “Oh, he just wanted to see my receipt, and I recently learned that, technically, in your policy, it says that you guys don’t have to look at my receipt.”

The TikToker tells the employee that she could report the incident and get somebody fired, but she doesn’t want to do so. She insists that Walmart’s policy does not require employees to check receipts as customers leave the store.

According to an ABC10 VERIFY report from 2019, Walmart customers are not legally required to show employees their receipts. However, a customer’s refusal to show their receipt could give a store probable cause to detain them, which is known as Shopkeeper’s Privilege.

After Lowlo’s refusal, the employee stammers and seems to struggle to figure out what to say in response. The video’s on-screen text says, “They got mad quiet!” After explaining that she wasn’t going to hand over her receipt, Lowlo tells the employee “See ya” before leaving the store.

In the next part of her video, which appears to have been recorded when she got home, Lowlo hypes herself up for standing her ground.

“I learned that shit on fucking TikTok,” Lowlo says. “And that girl was so right. Read the fucking policy.”

Several viewers supported Lowlo, commenting that they don’t even stop to talk to employees who ask to see their receipts.

“I don’t even talk to those people. Walk right through em. Receipt balled up in my pockets,” one viewer commented.

“I just walk past. You literally didn’t need to explain anything, they wouldn’t stop you,” a second shared.

“I just keep walking. I know I aint steal, so catch up with me,” a third wrote.

Some viewers who claimed to be Walmart employees weighed in on the discussion.

“I use to b that person at the door lol. If u decline that’s fine they aren’t able to do anything about it,” one user wrote.

Others commented on how helpful the video was for other Walmart customers.

“TIKTOK IS THE BEST UNIVERSITY EVER!!!” one user commented.

“WELL TEACH ME SOMETHING THAN!!!! THANK YOU SIS,” another wrote.

