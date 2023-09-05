‘This might be my favorite thing that I’ve tried’: Walmart customer praises new 97-cent mac and cheese

At a time when grocery and restaurant prices are increasing, Walmart’s hot food bar has served as a refuge for deal-seekers in search of a cheap meal.

TikTok users have previously sung the praises of the chain’s hot food bar with special acknowledgment given to the brand’s chicken, which one user claimed tasted like Chick-fil-A.

Now, another aspect of the hot bar is collecting acclaim: the mac and cheese. TikTok user Morgan (@morganchompz) had previously reviewed the mac and cheese, favorably comparing the chain’s offering to the frozen mac and cheese available from brands like Stouffer’s.

However, hearing that Walmart changed their recipe, she decided to go back for another review, in which she was pleasantly surprised. The best part? The bowl of mac and cheese cost just 97 cents.

“This definitely, cheese-wise, has more, like, depth of flavor,” Morgan explains in the video, holding a sizable bowl of mac and cheese. “And again, to think that I got all of this for 97 cents? This might be my favorite thing that I’ve tried from their hot bar so far.”

In the comments section, users shared Morgan’s enthusiasm.

“Bruh I tried it 2 days ago and thought ‘i don’t remember it tasting this good,’” claimed a user.

“For 97 cents the price alone will make it taste good to me,” shared another. “I’m cheap af. Probably add my own seasonings to it too.”

“Its so good. a big bowl is like 4 dollars,” explained a third. “When i [worked] there i got it for lunch all the time.”

Others offered more meal options available at the hot bar.

“All small sides are 97 cents,” detailed a commenter. “u can get mac&cheese, fries, jalapeño and crème cheese poppers, cheese bites, mashed potatoes and corn all for 97 cent.”

“They’ve got great jalapeño poppers, tenders, taquitos, mac, & wings,” stated a second. “Hubs works there so it’s a quick dinner.”

