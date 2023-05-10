‘I work at Taco Bell and can’t afford to eat there on what they pay’: Customer says Taco Bell is now too expensive after spending $51 on food

Rising costs of food are a common topic of conversation on TikTok. At a time when grocery prices are reaching incredible heights, fast food and quick-serve restaurants have seen concurrent cost increases.

Users on TikTok have called out chains like Wendy’s, Raising Cane’s, Pizza Hut, and others about their recent price increases, often finding viral success in the process.

Now, another user on TikTok has sparked discussion after lamenting the high prices at another fast food favorite: Taco Bell.

In a video with over 112,000 views, TikTok user Alison (@allycatz85) claims she spent $51 on a meal for her family at Taco Bell, a price she says makes the restaurant no longer affordable.

“Do y’all remember when Taco Bell used to be cheap food, and you’d go there when you were broke as hell?” she asks in the video.

“Why the fuck did I just go to Taco Bell to get food for me and my family, and spent 51 fucking dollars?” she continues. “Now granted, I was hungry, and so I did order a little bit of extra food—but like, shit, bitch!”

At the end of last year, Eat This, Not That reported that the average menu item at Taco Bell now costs $3.37, “a 14.6% increase from just last year.”

In the comments section of Alison’s video, users shared their thoughts on the high prices now seen at various fast food restaurants.

“It’s literally happening everywhere,” wrote one user. “It’s cheaper to just go to restaurants now in my area.”

“I work at taco bell and can’t afford to eat there on what they pay [me],” shared another.

“Me my mom and my brother will go there and literally not even get a bunch of food and it’ll be $40,” detailed a third.

We’ve reached out to Taco Bell via email and Alison via TikTok comment.