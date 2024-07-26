‘I literally called 25 times’: Viewers divided after Walmart shopper complains about waiting 50 minutes for pickup order

“Someone from Walmart is getting fired!” Walmart shopper Kym K (@_kymjk_) exclaimed after her frustrating pickup experience.

TikToker Kym says she went to Walmart to pick up an online order. “I did a pickup order, and I put it for 5pm,” she says. She says she got to the store 5 minutes early, at 4:55pm to get her order. Kym says the workers told her the order was going to be delayed.

She says she didn’t mind. “I’m already here. Let me call and see how long it will be delayed,” she says. After calling the store, she says she found out her order was only going to be delayed by 8 minutes.

Kym says the workers assured her the shopping was already done and that the items were just waiting to be placed in bags.

Yet, 45 minutes went by and she still hadn’t received her order. So she says she decided to call the store back. “’Hey, you guys said it was going to be done in 8 minutes literally 45 minutes ago, so what’s going on?’” she recalls asking.

She claimed the response was rude and dismissive. Kym also says they told her they were behind on orders and that she was going to have to wait.

She argues, “I’ve been waiting for 50 minutes now, and my son is in the car. He’s screaming his head off ’cause he’s been in the car for an hour. The lady was like, ‘Oh, like, well there is nothing we can do about it.’”

Kym says she tried to call the store aain, but they don’t answer. She suspects they “purposely” did not answer her. She stresses, “I literally called 25 times. I checked my call log … 25 times. I know that’s crazy, but answer me.”

After calling 25 times, she says she decided to return home.

“I get home. And as soon as I walk in the door, they’re like, ‘Your order is ready.’ So I called them, and they answered, and it was a guy. He’s like, ‘I’m the manager, and I just got back from lunch,’” she shares.

Kym says she let him know about the situation, and he apologized and offered her a $25 gift card.

She says she eventually returned to Walmart to pick up her order and the gift card. Everything ran seamlessly, she says, until she unpacked her goods.

She says she realized the worker left something behind. “Why was this left in my trunk?” she asks, showing viewers a Barcode Scanner.

“I am not going back for a third time, I’m not. I’m gonna just go back tomorrow to return it,” she shares.

Her video has 123,000 views and hundreds of comments. Viewers had lots to say about Kym’s experience.

Some viewers were surprised as to why Kym didn’t wait till the app told her the order was ready, which is what typically happens.

“So you showed up when it wasn’t ready, called them incessantly, probably yelled at them, threw a fit, and went home, then when it was ready refused to go pick it up till later,” one commented.

Another added, “They usually send me a text and an email saying that my order is ready so I’m not sitting around waiting.” To which Kym responded, “As I said in the video, they told me it would be 8 minutes. So yes I waited because why would I leave if it’s gonna be ready in 8 minutes?”

A former Walmart employee even chimed in to provide some context. “I used to work in the pick up dept and we always told people to wait for the email that says it’s ready for pickup. Yes it’s supposed to be done on time but you never know what they are going through,” they shared.

However, some viewers sympathized and related to her experience.

“I quit doing pickup from Walmart. The last straw was when they said it was ready, I showed up and they couldn’t find my order. I waited 45 min for them to re-pick all of it…”

Another shared, “The point is you set the pickup time at a specific time, not at whatever time they finally had it ready! I’d be pissed too. I don’t see how everyone is mad at you..”

Kym replied to them, “Literally. I understand things happen & it might take longer but don’t tell me 8 min if it’s not gonna be 8 min & then lie about the manager not being there AND hang up on me. But I’m the bad guy.“

Kym is not the first Walmart pickup customer to complain about long wait times online. In January, a customer says she waited over an hour-and-a-half past her order’s pickup time for it to be complete. Customers have also complained about the state in which their goods arrived.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kym via TikTok comment and Walmart via contact form.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.