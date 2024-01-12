‘Why not cancel the order, walk into the store, and grab the stuff yourself?’: Viewers divided after customer waits an hour and a half for Walmart curbside order

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that she waited an hour and a half for a curbside grocery order from Walmart.

In a video with over 85,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Marci (@marcilynlouise) shows herself sitting outside of a Walmart. In the caption, she says that she arrived at the Walmart after they told her that her order was ready. Despite this, she found herself waiting for an hour and a half after checking in.

After this long wait, she decides to get out of her car and talk to the employees—even though she’s not quite sure about doing so.

“I feel so f*cking, like an a**hole,” she says upon seeing the commotion in the store. “It’s insane back there. Look at how many people are here waiting.” She then shows a full parking lot.

After an employee shows up, Marci asks if she should return later when her order is ready. The employee then says that it’s “going to be like this all night.” Following a bit more conversation clarifying where Marci is parked and whether she’s checked in, the TikToker returns to her car and vents her frustration.

“I’ve been here for an hour and a half! I’m not being a Karen!” she exclaims to the camera.

In the comments section, users were divided about Marci’s situation. Many were surprised that it took her an hour and a half to say something, claiming that they themselves would have approached staff sooner.

“Who stays that long without asking,” wrote a user. “You’ve got more patience than me. I wait 15 min and I’m asking where’s my stuff?!”

“I don’t understand waiting that long. If you tell me it’s ready, you better have my order out to my car within 10 minutes of my check in,” added another.

“There is a number on the signs to call. More than 2 min and I’m calling that number,” stated a third.

However, some countered that Marci should have entered the store and purchased groceries herself.

“That’s why i just go in the store myself. I move fast than the Walmart employee,” claimed a user.

“You could’ve shop got your groceries out the door and then you’re nice warm house on that time,” shared a second.

In a follow-up video, Marci says that she ordered groceries for pickup because she was working on some home renovation that day.

Furthermore, she commented, “I normally shop myself, but we had a blizzard coming and I was working all day. I figured they were busy bc of the blizzard.”

Commenters seemed to understand her position.

“Then you cancel the order & have to wait for the money to come back to you to go shopping again.. which can take days,” explained a user.

“As a mother of 2 one being a 3 year old the other a 4 month old it’s so much easier for me! Also no one is in my baby’s face!” detailed an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via its media relations contact form and Marci via Instagram direct message.