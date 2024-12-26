‘Found about 16 cases of iPhones:’ UPS worker shows what happens when you order iPhone for delivery

A UPS employee is claiming that delivery workers help themselves to consumer goods, specifically iPhones. The TikToker, Jennifer (@_jennndoll), posted a viral clip on the popular social media app that accrued over 1.6 million views.

In it, she records herself tossing an opened box in a bin. In the clip’s text overlay, she appears to suggest that the box was filled with Apple devices.

“UPS worker POV: If your iPhone don’t make it in time for Christmas, it’s because someone ‘borrowed’ it,” she says.

Commenters who responded to Jennifer’s video seemingly corroborated her claims. In a follow-up, she replied to a fellow user’s claim that a delivery worker opened her package. “I just got my new phone but the package was opened. The men probably didn’t want a pink phone, lol.”

Jennifer detailed how she first learned workers dig through patron deliveries. She said she was on shift with a coworker when she spotted an open box. And inside of the open box, was a package for a new pink iPhone 16. Following protocol, they taped the box up and set it to the side.

As she went about her work day, she saw yet another open box, which also had an iPhone inside of it. However, that box had been opened and not put back together and there was no iPhone inside. This could mean that someone opened the package and stole the iPhone.

Afterwards, the TikToker speculated that the same applied to the original box she discovered and taped up. So Jennifer opened and looked inside. Sure enough, the device was missing.

Jennifer said it didn’t take long to notice a theme: around 20 or so open iPhone packages were spotted during their shift—all missing their phones. Additionally, she said that warehouse thieves would open boxes that contained Android phones. However, these were ultimately left alone.

Jennifer said that she believes she was once the victim of a similar incident. She noticed a phone delivery was taking longer than expected, which prompted her to call UPS. As a result, she had to contact her phone company, who express shipped her a new device.

Closing out her video, she urged people who suspect their phone was swiped during shipping to open a claims case with UPS immediately. Jennifer said the company has plenty of money and that affected customers should not hesitate to secure a refund or replacement.

One commenter who responded to Jennifer’s video didn’t think it made sense to steal the phones. They referenced the fact that Apple has the ability to “brick” specific devices marked as stolen. However, there are multiple resources online that seem to indicate this methodology isn’t entirely true.

While a stolen iPhone can be disabled, it must first be registered to someone for that to happen. Once registered with certain Find My iPhone features enabled, a user can then report their device as lost or stolen. However, if a customer never received their physical phone in the first place, this cannot happen. Serial numbers alone won’t do the trick.

Which means that if someone steals a device before it’s registered, remotely disabling it isn’t an option.

However, others say a phone can be blacklisted by wireless carriers prior to activation. Users on the Stack Exchange forum echoed this sentiment as well. However, some commenters on Quora speculate carriers will be reluctant to do so because they are potentially missing out on selling their wireless service to a prospective customer.

Jennifer also countered the “stolen and bricked” argument, noting that thieves can sell devices quickly online at a discount. Slashed prices on new iPhones may inspire folks to throw caution to the wind.

Further, she says that used phone repair shops can also benefit from purchasing stolen phones. That’s because they can grab vital components like new screens and camera sensors to fix patrons’ devices.

“That’s what people do with ‘brick’ phones,” Jennifer states.

Jennifer referenced IMEI lookup websites that offer a slew of information on devices. These checkers will often let buyers know if a phone is reported as stolen. So if you’re thinking of buying an iPhone from a private seller, utilizing one of these services can prove helpful. If it hasn’t been reported as stolen, you can activate it and tie it to your iPhone account. If it has, thieves can check these services and head to a repair shop and negotiate a deal to sell it for parts.

One user who responded to Jennifer’s video said that they’ve never trusted electronics deliveries. “I always order electronics for pick up at a store b/c of this.”

Someone else wrote that their Apple products were stolen several times. This is despite requiring a signature for delivery. According to them, someone forged their signature and stole their products.

Another user on the application said it wasn’t just UPS employees who engage in this type of on-site pilfering. “FedEx is way worse. My son’s oculus case has been missing for DAYS. I’m wondering if someone thought it was an actual oculus.”

One person said they’re still waiting on an iPad that’s four days late. “As I’m waiting for my daughters iPad to be delivered today, was supposed to be delivered 4 days ago. Still hopeful though.”

Another TikTok who reported their stolen UPS package to police sparked the ire of a delivery employee. “This happened to me a few years ago with UPS and the police got involved. UPS worker on the route was so mad AT ME, he refused to deliver to my address anymore. I had to go through heck to get my stuff.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to UPS and Jennifer via email for further comment.

