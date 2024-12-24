‘Credit card debt going crazy: UPS worker says he can tell state of economy after seeing customers’ orders

Looking at most news outlets these days, it appears that the economy is in bad shape. According to CNN, despite the fact that unemployment rates are low and inflation is slowing down, “Americans are hurting from years of rising prices.”

Featured Video

This has consequently led to people taking on more side hustles to make ends meet. Additionally, they’ve also had to cut back on spending on “extras and entertainment.” In the midst of such reports, it would be fair to think that most people would pull back on spending for Christmas.

But one UPS delivery driver says that isn’t the case. Donate McCauley (@dontaymccauley) posted a TikTok video describing his delivery load this holiday season and says it’s anything but light.

UPS driver says deliveries are at a high

“I thought everybody was broke. I thought we were trending towards a recession and y’all been complaining all year about finances,” the UPS driver says about what he thought the state of the economy was.

Advertisement

But, the driver continues, “I see y’all actually do got money.” The proof, he says, is in his daily load of deliveries.

“Every house got like three, four packages. I’m loaded up every day. I’m going out with 400 packages on this truck,” he says.

The driver also says in the caption that “credit card debt going crazy,” suggesting that many people are using their credit cards to make these holiday purchases.

Viewers share their thoughts about the economy

McCauley’s video received over 90,000 views, and many people agreed that it was a confusing phenomenon.

Advertisement

“As a fed ex driver I agree!! Like really? If America is struggling with inflation why I see sold out ERAS Tour, Airport Packed 365 days, Traffic, and 4 packages every day at the same house,” one person wondered.

“USPS here … I have been saying this for the last year,” said another.

A few viewers did confess that they were leaning on their credit cards a little more this year. This gives Creedence to McCauley’s theory perhaps it’s not the economy that’s booming but that many people are buying things on credit.

“We’re using after pay,” admitted one user.

Advertisement

“My Amazon card limit is at a new level. It screams at me every time I open up my wallet,” acknowledged another.

The Daily Dot reached out to McCauley via TikTok direct message for further updates.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.