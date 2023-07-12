‘Literally my life rn’: Ulta manager told she doesn’t ‘exceed expectations’ during performance review despite working 13-day stretches, doing 2 jobs

An Ulta manager went viral on TikTok after sharing what her boss told her during a performance review. Apparently, her boss didn’t think that she exceeded expectations.

Becs (@hotmessbecs) posted the video, which had over 29,000 views by Wednesday afternoon. In it, she roleplayed the exchange she said that she had with her boss.

Becs said that her boss told her that her work merely “meets expectations.” But Becs was confused by this, as her store was one manager short and Becs took on those additional duties herself.

“I work 13-day stretches,” Becs told her manager. “I come in whenever I’m asked… Is that not ‘exceeds expectations’?”

To this, Becs’ boss apparently responded: “Well you only got one credit card.”

Becs defended herself against this, however, saying that she’s “in charge of the visuals, the merchandising, the marketing, the inventory, and the stockroom.”

“Why should I be selling credit cards?” she asked.

“The company just really likes credit cards,” her boss responded.

Becs said that she asked her boss for extra money given her increased workload. Instead of getting a raise, however, Becs said that her boss gave her a cup with the company’s logo on it.

Fellow Ulta workers sympathized with Becs’ situation.

“This was 100% my experience at Ulta,” one commenter shared.

“Literally my life rn,” another said.

“I’m also an orange store victim,” a third employee added. To this comment, Becs responded: “Get in we’re trauma bonding.”

A number of former Ulta employees have taken to TikTok to air their grievances with the company. One former worker said that she was reprimanded for not pushing store credit cards. Another said that she was written-up for allegedly trying to stop a shoplifter.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Becs via TikTok direct message and to Ulta by email.