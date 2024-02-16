‘Sometimes the script just comes out at inappropriate times’: Trader Joe’s customer baffled after cashier says ‘omg I haven’t tried that yet.’ Here’s what they were buying

There’s some basic patter that comes with the job in every customer-facing position.

But sometimes, it seems customer service workers fire off those unofficial scripts at the wrong time, leading to awkward results.

Fashion TikToker Emma Lemon (@butterdoggystyle) found that out during a recent trip to boutique grocery chain Trader Joe’s.

In the video, Nirvana’s “Nevermind” plays over a video of Lemon in her car, calmly eating some sort of snack (presumably acquired at Trader Joe’s). The screen text reads, “The TJ’s cashier really just ‘omg I haven’t tried that yet, is it good’ed me on a can of black beans.”

Trader Joe’s employees are known for being chatty, and it’s even rumored that they’re required to make comments on everything customers buy. A quickly delivered, “Ooh, I’ve never tried that. How is it?” is practically a shtick from the chain’s employees.

But the stock conversation is generally reserved for one of the chain’s many frozen food treats or hard-to-find anywhere else snack items—not for a can of black beans.

While it’s entirely possible the cashier in question hasn’t been privy to the delights of black beans in their life, it seems unlikely. And Lemon’s video points out that sometimes, folks who talk to customers regularly are just going through the motions. Trader Joe’s employees have even admitted to lying to customers about the comments they make on their purchases.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Trader Joe’s via its website for further comment.

Several of Lemon’s viewers hit the comments section to confirm the idea that workers are following an unofficial script.

Grace Howell (@gracehowell36) wrote, “listen we get tired towards the end of the shift, sometimes the script just comes out at inappropriate times.”

Another viewer said, “one time a cashier went ‘ooh, jerky! yum!’ as they were scanning my stuff and it was the dog jerky chews….”

“I got ‘omg have you tried this before it’s unreal’ to a loaf of sourdough,” one viewer added.

Another viewer asked for patter-free lines, writing, “I am once again begging for trader joes quiet lines or self check out.”

Some viewers wrote to describe their experiences with cashiers going outside the script.

“I once had a TJ employee tell me they DIDN’T like the product I was buying,” one viewer noted.

Another wrote, “I was getting some seltzer at TJ’s yesterday and the cashier goes ‘this one is really good with tequila.’ Miss gurl was def improving her script.”

Trader Joe’s workers going off-script isn’t surprising given that, according to EatThis.com, workers are encouraged to talk to customers, and they’re free to discuss whatever they want as long as they’re “emphasizing the values of Trader Joe’s, and the customer isn’t unhappy.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lemon via TikTok direct message for further comment.