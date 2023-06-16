‘They ALWAYS skimp on the best flavor’: Customer gets package of Trader Joe’s Scandinavian Swimmers with only 1 blue dolphin

One woman says that Trader Joe’s really fumbled the bag after her package of Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers only contained one blue dolphin candy.

According to the Trader Joe’s website, these are the “tart and tangy” gummy cousins of the original Scandinavian Swimmers.

While they usually come in a variety of colors, including pink, purple, orange, and blue, TikToker Jolene (@traderjolene) uploaded a viral video that showed one lonely blue dolphin among a sea of red and pink candies.

“Where are the rest of the sour blue dolphins?” the text overlay of her video read.

By Friday, her video had been viewed more than 985,400 times.

While the TikToker was feeling blue over the lack of blue dolphins, she wanted to know how others felt. In the caption of her video, she asked viewers to comment on whether they found her situation “tragic” or “lucky.”

There was a mixture of comments, starting with those who found it to be a serious injustice.

“Tragedy. blue and pink are the best flavors,” commented one user. “I need an only blue pack,” another added.

“Justice for the blue dolphins!” a third said.

The gummies aren’t the only Trader Joe’s product that people are feeling sour about. Another brought up the company’s frozen stir-fry bags, which they say are lacking in quality control.

“The stir fry veggies are like this too, one piece of broccoli or corn,” this user commented.

Another commenter shared how they ripped off from a bag of licorice twists. “BRO THIS HAPPENED W MY LICORICE TWISTs I ONLY GOT ONE MANGO ONE IN THE WHOLE BAG,” they shared.

But since everyone’s tastes are different, some were actually jealous that Jolene’s bag contained larger amounts of the other flavors.

“The red starfish r the best one so I’d be stoked,” this user shared. “Lucky!!! Pink is the best,” added another.

It’s even being called a “dream bag” by some.

“That’s my dream bag,” this user wrote.

Jolene’s video also highlighted an important point about candy in general: There’s never enough of the best flavor.

“They ALWAYS skimp on the best flavor,” one user said it best. “This is what I noticed with all candy brands actually,” they added.

While it’s unclear what caused Jolene’s bag of Super Sour Scandinavian Swimmers to only contain one blue dolphin, this note on the Trader Joe’s website says the product “may have changed.”

“Due to fluctuating market prices, federal regulations, currency rates, drought, bandits, rush hour traffic, filibusters, zombie apocalypse, punctilious product developers…Contact our Crew for current price and availability,” the site’s cheeky statement reads.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jolene via TikTok comment and Trader Joe’s via media request form.