‘Ain’t no reason to make it that difficult’: Chipotle customer’s order of extra-large burrito that uses 4 tortillas sparks debate

Over the past few months, Chipotle Mexican Grill has experienced a slew of unique orders due to TikTok users sharing hacks and their personal favorite menu choices to the platform.

In one video with over 2.2 million views, user Rick Facio (@stalliontink) shares an interesting take on the burrito that he calls “The Quad.”

“So is it four tortillas?” an employee asks in the clip.

Yes, Facio’s order consisted of four tortillas, three scoops of white rice, black beans, and chicken, as well as two scoops of fajita veggies, corn, and salsa verde. To top it off, he ordered a scoop of guacamole.

The second half of the video shows two Chipotle employees struggling to wrap the burrito.

“Good luck,” Facio says.

Users in the comments section, which has since been turned off, struggled to see the point of such a big order.

“I’d quit my job on the spot,” one user said.

“The way you said ‘good luck’ would have made me irrationally angry,” another commented.

“Ain’t no reason to make it that difficult,” a third user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Facio via TikTok comment and Chipotle via email.