‘Get separate carts’: Cashier slams customers who use same cart but split groceries at register

Pretty much every worker out there can rattle off a quick list of their on-the-job pet peeves. One grocery store cashier has sparked discussion on TikTok after slamming customers who use the same cart but split groceries at the register.

TikTok user and grocery store employee Garet (@himbough) posted a video on Sept. 15 in which he acknowledges that there are a multitude of customer behaviors that annoy him. “But I know that they don’t realize it’s annoying,” he says. “So here’s a quick little cheat sheet for you.”

Garet starts his list of “Grocery store life hacks” with a lesson for friends who shop together. He says it’s totally fine, but to remember one important detail. “I love that for you,” he says. “Please have fun. But get separate carts.”

Why are separate carts essential? Garet explains: “You walk up to my register with a cart overflowing with sh*t, and you’re like, ‘Haha, our stuff is all mixed in here,’ and then you hand me each individual item, I’m going to murder you.”

Another of Garet’s hacks is directed at owners of reusable bags. “Do not shop into your bag, because if you put all your sh*t into the bag while you’re shopping, guess what I can’t do while I’m scanning?” he rhetorically asks. “Bag your sh*t.”

Most importantly, Garet says, “If you’re going to steal, just steal. You do not need to knock down an entire display of wine as a ‘distraction.’ Just take the sh*t.”

The video has amassed more than 66,000 views and 140 comments as of Wednesday afternoon. In the comments section, not only did other grocery store employees chime in with their own hacks, but customers shared ways they try to be contentious of the cashier’s time.

“IF YOU DONT WANT A COLD ITEM THROW IT IN A RANDOM FRIDGE PLEASE OMG,” requested user Kate.

Another commenter said, “I also work at a grocery store and the bane of my existence is when something doesn’t ring and they say, must be free.”

User Jaqalope wrote, “I’ll share a cart, but it will be ORGANIZED. My stuff on one side, their stuff on the other. There will be no time wasted during checkout.”

“Keep your shoes on. if you take em off don’t itch your bare foot [then] touch the produce,” wrote a grocery store employee from Alabama.

Garet isn’t the first TikToker to pull back the curtain in an effort to help customers reform their annoying habits. A retail worker went viral in 2022 after outlining her own checkout pet peeve. And, earlier this year, a Canadian department store shopper called out customers who leave empty Starbucks cups on display shelves.

The Daily Dot reached out to Garet via TikTok for comment.