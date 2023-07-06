‘This toddler bag use to fit. What did I miss?’: Frontier customer says bag doesn’t fit in baggage sizer anymore

For many years, Frontier Airlines has faced criticism for its baggage policy.

While the budget carrier allows flyers to take a single personal item on board, it can also ask customers to place their bags into sizers to make sure they meet the airline’s size requirements.

This practice has attracted controversy, as many flyers alleged these size limitations are applied inconsistently, or that they’ve been charged for not meeting size requirements even when their bag clearly fit into the sizer.

Furthermore, the airline admitted to giving workers cash incentives for charging flyers for carry-on bags.

Now, the airline is facing another accusation, and it concerns the accuracy of its bag sizers.

In a clip with over 111,000 views, TikTok user Daniella (@nursedaniee) shows two bags not quite fitting into the bag sizer’s “personal item” slot.

“I remember flying frontier and this toddler bag use to fit,” she wrote in the text overlaying the video. “What did I miss ?”

To be clear, Frontier Airlines has not changed its baggage sizes. The airline’s website in 2019 gave the same dimensions for a personal item as it does today: 8 inches by 18 inches by 14 inches.

However, Daniella’s accusation appears to be that, while the stated dimensions are the same, the bag sizers are no longer an accurate reflection of those dimensions.

“They meet the measurements,” she claimed in a comment.

Other users shared Daniella’s perception that the bag sizers were smaller than the stated dimensions.

“They definitely made it smaller ! Charged me 100$ for a toddler bag!!!! I disputed it as soon as i got off flight,” recalled a commenter. “I just told them that prior to the flight i measured my bag and it fit requirements but it wasn’t until I got to the flight they charged me for it.”

“Nah that would’ve pissed me off! Them bags so little they made it smaller for sure,” added another.

“They probably made it smaller so u [have] to pay extreme,” suggested a third.

However, some disputed the idea, claiming that Daniella likely had a carry-on item on her previous Frontier flights or that she simply had not measured her bag prior to flying.

“Those are trying to fit in the personal item space. They are carry on sized,” offered a commenter.

“Frontier didn’t make the bin smaller, they just started actually making you [put] it in,” stated a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Frontier Airlines via email and Daniella via TikTok comment.