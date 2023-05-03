‘I know you get $10 per bag!’: Customer confronts Frontier worker after luggage ‘doesn’t fit’ in bin

Frontier Airlines’ bag policy has once again gone viral on TikTok.

In a video, posted by user @irinakaulitts1 on April 26, a Frontier Airline worker accuses @irinakaulitts1 of “forcing” her bag into the bin used to check personal luggage size at the Orlando International Airport. If bags don’t fit in the bin, passengers have to pay the airline $99.

“You were forcing the bag. You can’t force the bag,” the worker told her.

“I know you get $10 per bag!” @irinakaulitts1 responded.

In the video’s caption, @irinakaulitts1 said that not only did she pay the $99 fee, but she was then barred from boarding her flight because she recorded the gate agent. “So I lost the flight, money for luggage and 1 day of work. And they won’t refund my money,” she said.

Her video has received over 220,000 views.

Frontier admitted to the Independent that the airline does give workers bonuses for charging customers for bags that don’t fit. That acknowledgment came after a TikToker claimed via TikTok comment that their cousin works for Frontier and gets bonuses “for every bag they charge for.”

The Frontier spokesperson told the Independent that the bonus is “simply an incentive for our airport customer service agents to help ensure compliance with our policies and that all customers are treated equally.”

Viewers lauded @irinakaulitts1 for calling the worker out and shared their own experiences with Frontier’s carry-on bag policy.

“Was in this same situation a month ago. Worst flying experience, EVERYONE ended up paying extra even though their bag does fit. Never fly Frontier…” one viewer urged.

“Yes, call them out! ‘“’I know you get $10 per bag,'” another praised.

