‘The medallions are 9oz and cheaper than an 8oz filet AND you get an extra side’: Texas Roadhouse cook says he’s out of medallions after money-saving hack goes viral

Every time a “food hack” goes viral on TikTok, the story goes exactly the same.

First, someone will make a video showing how users can get a new, interesting item from their favorite chain—or get an item they’re already used to ordering for a significantly reduced price.

Then, TikTokers will apparently come to the restaurant in droves. Each TikToker will order this new, special item, causing confusion and frustration for the restaurant.

Over time, the restaurant will adapt to the hack. Some will stop serving it altogether; others will make the hack basically useless. In a few cases, the restaurant will actually add the item to the menu, such as the case of Starbucks’ “Pink Drink” that went viral in 2017.

This story has happened over and over again, and as these food hacks become more popular, numerous restaurants have found themselves caught in this cycle.

One such restaurant is Texas Roadhouse. Last year, a user on TikTok went viral after sharing a hack for getting more food for a lower price at the restaurant. To do this, a user should order the “filet medallions” over the filet, as it gives you slightly more meat as well as an extra side.

According to TikTok user Jonathan (@jluckey187), this hack has resulted in supply issues for the restaurant.

“I said, whoever made that TikTok about the medallions from Roadhouse, your mom’s a hoe, because I can’t keep up with the medallions,” Jonathan says in the video. He then pats an empty shelf. “I’ve got everything else but medallions.”

His video has more than 531,000 views.

In the comment section, many users warned Jonathan that the intent of his video would likely backfire, inspiring more people to order the medallions to receive the aforementioned deal.

“I think this vid had the opposite effect you wanted because now I want some medallions,” wrote one user.

“Would’ve never seen the post on medallions if you hadn’t made this one… now I’m craving medallions,” echoed another.

Some claimed they learned of this hack not through TikTok, but from their servers at Texas Roadhouse.

“I think it may also be the workers… I wanted an 8oz filet and our server convinced me to get the medallions instead,” alleged a commenter.

“When I was a server at TRH, I always pushed for those,” stated a second.

As for Jonathan, he explains in the comments that he’s not actually that upset about the hack.

“…its okayy,” he writes. “more money for them more hours for me.”

We’ve reached out to Jonathan via TikTok comment and Texas Roadhouse via email.