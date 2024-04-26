‘Might as well buy a Tesla’: People are just now finding out how much a Toyota Camry costs

Since the pandemic, car prices have risen dramatically. In 2023, the average price for a new car started at $48,000 and above, according to Kelley Blue Book. This is an increase of $6,000 from two years ago and more than $10,000 from September 2020.

Recently, TikToker Carlos (@carlospineduh) went viral when he pointed out how much new Toyota Camrys cost, shocking viewers who once considered the car affordable. His video has been viewed over 136,000 times as of publication.

Captioning his video with “The Toyota Website Released Pricing for 25 Camry,” Carlos flips through the new 2025 Toyota Camry models. The Camry LE starts at $29,495, while the Camry SE’s price begins at $31,795, and the deluxe XLE at $34,920. Though Toyota lists the starting prices for each vehicle on its homepage at approximately $1,000 less than Carlos’ video shows, the prices conform to those shown in the video when a customer clicks the “build” option.

Surprisingly, the new Toyota Camry’s 2025 lineup is still highly affordable. In fact, the auto website Edmunds reports that the 2025 Camry LE is $455 cheaper than the 2024 model. The XLE model is $345 less than last year’s release, and the SE only increased by $310. However, these prices are compared to hybrid vehicles. The new lineup is more expensive when compared to the previous year’s gas models, “but not by much,” Edmunds states. The site also notes that “the new Camry is more expensive overall due to its new hybrid powertrain.”

In addition to the hybrid powertrain, Car and Driver lists a redesigned cabin and a style overhaul as new features that may make the higher price tag easier to swallow.

Still, viewers were shocked and dismayed by the listed prices.

“30k base is insane,” one remarked.

“30k ain’t bad at all for a Toyota Camry. But dealerships are going to be asking like 38k,” another argued.

“Easily gonna be 40k and up with the mark ups,” a third added.

“I remember getting my 2021 Camry brand new for like 25k because I had additions with it,” another shared.

According to CNN, the price gap between a base model and a vehicle with added features rose from 24.6% in 2002 to 38.1% in 2022. Meanwhile, the average sticker price soared from $30,000 in 2009 to $40,000 in 2019.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carlos via TikTok comments and Toyota via email for more information.

