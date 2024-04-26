‘I’ve never been this scared in my entire life’: Woman says Lyft driver took her to the airport after a night of drinking. It’s nowhere near her house

One woman’s Lyft ride left her shaken up after she was taken to the wrong destination. Karina Alegre (@karinaalegre) shared her experience and why she decided to use her platform to raise awareness in a viral TikTok video. The clip racked up over 5.1 million views as of publication.

“PSA: Please be safe and never take a Lyft or Uber alone,” read an on-screen caption. Alegre then went into detail about what allegedly happened while using a ride sharing app.

“I genuinely have never been this scared in my entire life,” the woman began.

Alegre then said that, after a night out drinking, she got into a ride-share with a driver who took a very strange route. “All of a sudden, I end up at Miami International Airport,” she said.

She said she began to panic at that point because she believed she could become a victim of human trafficking. She said she called her friend and began to ask the driver where she was taking her.

Alegre said her alarm only increased after the driver remained quiet.

“My heart dropped,” she said. “It was like a movie.”

Eventually, the diver allegedly claimed she was using the route the GPS took her on. However, the explanation was not enough for Alegre, who said she unlocked her car door and “jumped out” of the car as the driver arrived at the airport.

“The lady starts chasing me in her car,” she alleged. “She’s like, ‘I have four kids. You’re safe with me.'”

Karina said she threatened to call the police on the driver and then got help from airport security. The security guard allegedly told her, “There’s a lot of human trafficking that happens.”

Fortunately, the woman made it home safely. Still, she thought it imperative to share her story so others are aware of the dangers of using ride-sharing apps.

“Just please be careful,” she said. “If you’re gonna get an Uber, make sure you’re with someone.”

In the comments section, many viewers took the experience very seriously.

“Please report to Uber, the police and if you can show the info so we ladies are safe!!!” user Mariana Pino wrote.

“This is why I always touch the windows to leave fingerprints, run my fingers through my hair to pull out strands, and share my route with people,” user Gaga commented.

Lyft also addressed the woman’s allegations.

“We’re so sorry this happened and glad to hear you are safe,” the ride-share app wrote. “We were able to locate your ride and report. We’ll continue to be in touch to learn more.”

This is not the first time safety concerns about Uber or Lyft have been the subject of viral videos on the platform.

One woman’s conversation with an Uber driver about which seat is the safest in a car gained traction on the platform and prompted conversation.

Another woman issued a warning that Lyft automatically shows drivers when an address is labeled “home.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alegre by TikTok comment and to Lyft and Uber via email for more information.

