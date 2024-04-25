‘The Dasher ate your burger’: Claire’s worker gets DoorDash delivered to her job. It takes an hour and a half to get there

If you’re leaving a job on good terms, your last day at work should be a breeze. But one Claire’s worker learned that everything doesn’t always go smooth sailing, especially when it comes to treating yourself to lunch being delivered via DoorDash.

In a recent video, TikTok user @lilmissscary shared how on her last day working at Claire’s, her manager decided to treat her to a meal they’d have delivered to the store. When receiving her food, she noticed part of the meal had been eaten.

@lilmissscary said the order in total was about $40 and that she placed the order at 1:22pm, and the pick-up time was about 1:33pm.

“It was picked up 10 f****** minutes after it was made, which means it would’ve been fresh, and it would’ve been here a little after 2 o’clock,” @lilmissscary said in the video.

But the dasher, according to @lilmissscary, arrived at the retail store at 2:44pm— almost an hour and a half after the order was originally placed. @lilmissscary says the driver did receive a $7 tip. After taking care of customers, she says she went to go heat up their food and noticed that not only was it cold, but a cheeseburger was missing.

“We spent $40 on food and didn’t even get all of our food,” @lilmissscary says, visibly upset. “And I reported it on the [DoorDash] app [that] one of my orders is gone, and it gave me $3 in DoorDash credits.”

@lilmissscary says she called the restaurant to get some clarity but ended up at a dead end. She says she then called the dasher back, but it ended up going to voicemail.

“So either he blocked my number or that number was f****** fake,” @lilmissscary says.

Eventually, @lilmissscary says she received a new dasher with the help of a restaurant worker, who said they’d be happy to give her free food next time she visited because of the inconvenience.

“Moral of the story, don’t f****** DoorDash anymore. It’s literally terrible,” @lilmissscary says. “That has happened on multiple occasions where I’ve had food missing, and DoorDash doesn’t do shit about it [or] I don’t get my full refund.”

45% of Americans are dependent on food deliveries

One report found that about 45% of Americans are dependent on food deliveries, and when something goes wrong with their order, they largely blame the restaurant. Third-party services, like DoorDash, haven’t escaped criticism, with nearly 20% telling friends and family not to use a particular service because they received an inaccurate order, according to Restaurant Dive.

According to its website, DoorDash usually presents three options to customers when it comes to missing food: receive app credit, get refunded, or have your missing items re-delivered.

Viewers can relate

Commenters on @lilmissscary’s post largely related to the user’s experience and shared their own food delivery horror stories.

“One time this lady door dashed my ice cream order, she took a pic of it in front of my house then stole it,” user Saraphina (@xerofuxg1ven) said.

“I ordered Panda [Express] last night, [and] it was $40. We got three different meals that weren’t ours. I had a meltdown because half of it I’m allergic to. They reordered and sent the food again 45 minutes later,” user @bugbrattany said.

