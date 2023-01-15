‘This sammich is NOT on the menu so be prepared to spend $20+’: Waffle House worker says she’s been making Waffle House sandwich hack all day

Sometimes a TikTok trend or positive review from an influencer with a big following can bring a business from the brink of bankruptcy to receiving more orders than they know what to do with.

And sometimes ordering a “hack” can make throngs of employees that work in the food service industry want to tear their aprons off and never come back to work again.

Some businesses even go to the lengths of putting a stop to certain “hacks” so their workflows aren’t unnecessarily flooded with people who get bright ideas after scrolling through social media. Chipotle did it, and now so has Waffle House after a custom sandwich order went viral on TikTok.

An employee of the popular Georgia-based chain delivered a public service announcement to patrons looking to try the unique sandwich out for themselves. She let folks know that because it isn’t a menu item, they can expect to pay a decent amount of money for the meal: anywhere from $20 to $30, depending on how it’s customized.

@kaylawayla522 Look wtf someone done started 😞🤦🏽‍♀️😂😭🧇🥓 this sammich is NOT on the menu so be prepared to spend $20+ ♬ original sound – Kayla Wayla

User Kayla Wayla (@kaylawayla522) says in the video: “Guess where I work at? The Waffle House. Guess what I’ve been making all day? These, these!” She cuts to footage of a waffle meat sandwich monstrosity packed with various meats and eggs.

“They do look good though oh my God,” she says.

She then shows the sandwich on a plate and then the clip cuts to her serving a customer the massive custom-order sandwich.

“This young man let me do a presentation on his food. Be prepared to spend about $30 on this meal if you get it to go. Now, if you sit your ass down and eat it you gonna spend $20, OK? Depending on what type of meat you get, OK? OK.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kayla via TikTok comment and Waffle House via email for further information.

The concept of the sandwich is simple: take whatever fixings, proteins, and condiments you would order on a plate, or bowl, or sandwich, and nestle them in between two of the chain’s trademark waffles. While diners could very well do this for themselves, as many an inebriated individual who has entered their favorite local Waffle House has probably done before, requests for this particular sandwich spiked since it went TikTok viral.

Many viewers who saw Kayla’s post said spending $30 for Waffle House somewhat defeats the spirit of visiting the restaurant, which is usually lauded as being an affordable dining option.

One TikTok user wrote, “$30? Y’all stay blessed,” while another shared how folks could slash the price of this custom order.

“Get the all star and stack it yourself! $9.99,” they wrote.