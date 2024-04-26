‘I can’t afford this’: Viewers slam nail salon customer who wanted $65 refund because her black nails were ‘too dark’

Leaving the nail salon unsatisfied sucks, but one viral video shows that sometimes the customer might be the issue and not the salon.

While sitting at a nail salon, a TikToker named Katie (@guysitsmekatie) captured a video that shows a heated exchange between a nail technician and a customer, with both parties shouting at each other.

“You know what? If you say one more thing, I call the police, because if you want me to [inaudible], you have to be nice. It’s not my fault. It’s not my fault,” the nail technician says.

“But I was being nice to you,” says the customer.

“When you be nice? … You can ask anyone in here if you be nice to me,” responds the nail technician.

The video ends with the customer storming out of the salon in frustration, exhaling that they have prom and are just a high school student who lost $65.

The video has over 4.7 million views and more than 8,000 comments.

While the video does not offer much context as to why they are arguing, Katie explained what allegedly started the argument in response to a commenter who asked what happened.

“The black nail polish she chose was to [sic] dark for her liking and the nail techs had already fixed them for free twice!” Katie wrote.

People in the comments section were proud of the nail technician for standing her ground and shook their heads in disbelief about the customer’s actions.

“Periodt that nail tech stood on business,” one comment wrote.

“‘i don’t care- be nice!’ i love that,” a second said.

“I would LOVE to get my nails done. But unfortunately, it’s not in my budget. So guess what? I don’t go to the nail salon. That’s simple,” a third remarks.

“I HAVE PROMMMMUUHHhhHhHHhHh,” another viewer mocks.

Katie also mocked the customer’s prom remark with the caption, “Please she has prom.”

Unfortunately, entitled salon customers seem to be a part of the job no matter where you are. In 2021, the Daily Dot reported on a similar situation in which a customer got their nails fixed for free three times in the same week and was trying for a fourth after a nail supposedly fell off while scratching their leg.

This technician’s advocacy for themself in the video demonstrates that they are not willing to be taken advantage of by customers like these. The Daily Dot has reached out to Katie for more details via TikTok comment.

