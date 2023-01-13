‘Waffle House not gon play w y’all’: Waffle House prematurely shuts down ‘TikTok hacks’ by putting up sign

For some restaurants, TikTok hacks and “secret menu” revelations have pushed them to the brink and one Waffle House location is letting customers know they’ve had enough.

In a recent video from TikTok user @officialgodbodycash, a sign can be seen at the cash register of a Waffle House location alerting customers to their menu policy.

“Order from the menu. We are not making anything you saw on TikTok,” the sign reads.

“TikTok taking over everything except Waffle House,” @officialgodbodycash captioned their video.

Waffle House has not responded to The Daily Dot’s request for comment, but there’s been multiple reports that TikTok hacks have presented a real nuisance for workers in the food industry.

The publication The Takeout reports not only do hacks tend to cost companies money, but they also can create hold-ups for workers who are having to fulfill multiple orders at once.

Some establishments have been more welcoming to hacks and secret menu items. For example, the beloved Starbucks’ “Pink Drink” became an official menu item in 2017 after making various rounds on Instagram.

Other places like Chipotle have been less open to embracing hacks. Business Insider reports that the restaurant chain removed the ability to order tacos from its digital menu in September after customers started taking advantage of a viral social media hack for $3 burritos.

Some commenters on @officialgodbodycash’s video seemed to be amused by the Waffle House location’s hardcore stance on TikTok trends.

“Waffle House not gon play w y’all,” one commenter said.

“The employees SICK of the TikTok specials,” another commenter posted.

Some pointed out that the restaurant’s refusal to take part in certain trends could inhibit business growth.

“Waffle House still have not caught up to the modern world. They don’t even deliver,” one person said.

“So the internet is giving them more business and they don’t want it,” someone else commented.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @officialgodbodycash via TikTok comment and Instagram direct message.